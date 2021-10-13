7 players with most international hat-tricks in football history

Scoring a hat-trick is celebrated almost in the same way as winning a trophy in modern football. If you consider the number of passes, tackles, sprints, dribbles and shots that come together to produce a goal, you'll realise how remarkable it is for a player to score three times in a match.

The last few years have given us some of the most prolific finishers in the history of the game. These are players who have not only impressed at club level, but have also done so with their amazing goalscoring exploits on the international stage.

Their prolific returns in front of goal have seen these players bag three or more goals for their national teams multiple times in their careers. On that note, here's a look at the seven players with the most hat-tricks in international football:

#7 Robert Lewandowski (Poland) - 6

Lewandowski is one of the most potent finishers of his era.

Robert Lewandowski made his debut for Poland on September 10, 2008, coming on as a substitute against San Marino in a FIFA World Cup qualifier. The striker opened his account in that game, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Armenia 1-6 Poland FT:Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick sees Poland get a big win over Armenia. Armenia 1-6 Poland FT:Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick sees Poland get a big win over Armenia. https://t.co/yW8M7QLI8l

So far, the 33-year-old has made 126 appearances for his national team, bagging 72 goals. That includes six hat-tricks, which is enough to earn him a spot on the list.

#6 Ali Mabkhout (UAE) - 7

The striker has bagged seven hat-tricks for his nation.

Ali Mabkhout also finds himself on the list of players with the most international hat-tricks. The forward has bagged seven hat-tricks for the UAE so far in his career, the second-most by an Asian player.

Sportstar @sportstarweb sportstar.thehindu.com/football/india… 32' Ali Mabkhout is at it again! He scores from the penalty spot to double UAE's lead. #INDUAE LIVE ⬇️ #IndianFootball 32' Ali Mabkhout is at it again! He scores from the penalty spot to double UAE's lead. #INDUAE LIVE ⬇️ #IndianFootball sportstar.thehindu.com/football/india…

The striker is also the all-time top-scorer for his nation, with 77 goals in 96 appearances. Mabkhout has represented Al-Jazira throughout his club career, for whom he has registered 180 goals and 70 assists in 259 appearances across competitions.

#5 Pele (Brazil) - 7

Pele bagged seven hat-tricks for Brazil during his playing days.

Arguably the greatest footballer in history, it is no surprise to find Pele on this list. During his playing days, the legendary Brazilian forward recorded seven hat-tricks in 91 appearances for the Selecao.

Pele is one of the most decorated players in international football history, winning the prestigious FIFA World Cup a record three times. The Brazilian is also the all-time scorer for his nation, with 77 goals and 31 assists.

