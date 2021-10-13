5 players with the most hat-tricks in football history

While football is complex in all its regards, one thing remains an undeniable fact: goals win you games.

Goals are the reason most people watch football. We've all experienced chills go up our spines when we hear the ball ripple the net at least once in our lives. The current crop of footballers are arguably the best ever in the history of the sport.

Several people say that we are in a period of transition in world football. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are approaching the end of their careers. But on the bright side, we are also lucky to see the next generation of footballers develop into world-class players.

Let's take a look at the five players with the most hat-tricks in the history of modern football.

#5 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Mario Gomez, Sergio Aguero - 18

FC Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero.

Fifth place on this list is shared by three world-class footballers.

Klaas Jan-Huntelaar is a player fondly remembered by Dutch fans worldwide. Featuring for clubs such as Ajax, Real Madrid, Milan and Schalke, the striker racked up 18 hat-tricks throughout his football career.

Mario Gomez is undeniably a legend of German football. The forward played for Bayern Munich, Fiorentina, Wolfsburg and Stuttgart before his eventual retirement in 2020. He also has 78 international caps to his name, scoring 31 goals in the process. Gomez, too, shares the record for the fifth-most hat-tricks in football.

Sergio Aguero is a far more recognizable figure on this list for modern-day football fans. Having made his name with Atletico Madrid, he earned a transfer to Manchester City and was a key figure in their most successful period in the club's history.

'12 - Scores THAT winning goal for first PL title

'14 - Wins second PL title

'18 - Wins third PL title

'19 - Wins fourth PL title

'20 - 12th hat-trick & becomes highest scoring foreigner in PL history

'11 - First PL hat-trick
'12 - Scores THAT winning goal for first PL title
'14 - Wins second PL title
'18 - Wins third PL title
'19 - Wins fourth PL title
'20 - 12th hat-trick & becomes highest scoring foreigner in PL history
'21 - Scores in last PL game

#4 Robert Lewandowski - 25

FC Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski is one of the most prolific strikers of his generation.

The 33-year-old has had a stunning career, representing clubs like Lech Poznan, Borussia Dortmund and now Bayern Munich. Having left his mark with all these clubs, there is no doubt that Lewandowski is a lethal striker.

Bet9ja @Bet9jaOfficial Robert Lewandowski scored his 300th Bayern Munich goal as he got a hat-trick against Hertha Berlin! 👏 He also scored in his 16th consecutive game for the club, breaking Gerd Muller's 51 year old record of 15! 😲 Robert Lewandowski scored his 300th Bayern Munich goal as he got a hat-trick against Hertha Berlin! 👏 He also scored in his 16th consecutive game for the club, breaking Gerd Muller's 51 year old record of 15! 😲 https://t.co/t6IgKbuAaf

Known for his impressive positioning and inch-perfect shooting, Lewandowski has firmly established himself as a Bayern Munich and Bundesliga legend. He is equally adept with both feet and has a bullet header in his arsenal to boot.

Goal @goal The Ballon d'Or is Robert Lewandowski's to lose:■ 50 goals ⚽️

■ Bundesliga 🏆

■ FIFA Club World Cup 🏆

■ DFL-Supercup 🏆

■ European Golden Shoe 🥇

Lewandowski also displays impressive fitness for his age, often acting as the first line of defense in the Bayern Munich system. He has scored over 300 Bundesliga goals and recently surpassed Gerd Muller's record for scoring in the most consecutive appearances in the German league.

Lewandowski is considered by many to be the frontrunner for this year's Ballon d'Or.

