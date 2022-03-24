7 players with the most left-footed goals since 2000

The majority of footballers in the world are right-footed. That's why left-footed players are a bit of a specialty as they add a lot of dynamism to their team. They help create angles on the pitch during build-ups which are less accessible to right-footed players.

Since 2000, we have seen plenty of world-class strikers. While most of them are right-footed, some players can shoot really well with their left as well. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski are pretty good with their weaker foot as well.

But among the greatest goalscorers of the 21st century, who are the ones who've scored the most number of left-footed goals? Without further ado, let's take a look at seven players with the most left-footed goals since 2000.

#7 Gareth Bale (Wales/Real Madrid) - 102 left-footed goals

Gareth Bale is one of the greatest attackers of the 21st century. After taking the Premier League by storm with Tottenham Hotspur, he copped his dream move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2013.

The Welshman has always had a reputation for unleashing some scorchers with his left foot. He has scored his fair share of worldies. Bale, who has now become a peripheral figure at Real Madrid, was crucial to their success in the last decade.

Bale has scored 102 goals with his left foot, which is pretty commendable for a winger.

#6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Manchester United) - 109 left-footed goals

Cristiano Ronaldo is sixth on the list and it's quite an incredible achievement as his right foot is the stronger one. Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer in the history of the game and is currently the player with the most goals in professional football (807).

The Portuguese international has had a wonderful career and has played for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. He enjoyed great success in England, Spain and Italy and is now back at Old Trafford and is the Red Devils' first-choice striker now.

Ronaldo has scored 109 goals with his left foot. Only five players have scored more goals with their left foot than Ronaldo and all those players are primarily left-footed.

#5 Arjen Robben (Netherlands) - 120 left-footed goals

Few sights are more satisfying to watch on a football pitch than seeing Arjen Robben cut inside from the left flank before unleashing a shot that ends up in the top corner.

Robben is one of the best wingers of his generation and has played for some of the best clubs in Europe, namely Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Robben would only rarely shoot with his right foot as his ability with his left was simply otherworldly. The Dutchman, who announced his retirement from professional football in July 2021, has scored 120 goals with his left foot.

#4 Lukas Podolski (Germany/Gornik Zabrze) - 122 left-footed goals

Lukas Podolski is the third-most capped player in Germany's history and that is a fair reflection of just how good a striker he was in his prime. He is also their third highest goalscorer with 49 international goals.

Podolski has played for Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Inter Milan and Galatasaray, among others, during his club career. He was known for his explosive and accurate strikes. His coach at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger, once said (via Arsenal.com):

"He's certainly one of the best finishers I've ever seen...If there's one you want to see in front of the goal in a shooting position, it's him."

The 2014 World Cup winner has scored 122 left-footed goals in his career, all of which came after 2000.

#3 Antoine Griezmann (France/Atletico Madrid) - 134 left-footed goals

There was a period of time during the last decade when Antoine Griezmann was the third best player in the world after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He was Atletico Madrid's most influential player as they pipped Real Madrid and Barcelona to the La Liga title in the 2013-14 season. Griezmann has also produced some sensational performances for France on the international circuit.

He was arguably Les Bleus' best player as they reached the final of Euro 2016. Griezmann then played a crucial role in their 2018 World Cup success. He is one of the best forwards in the modern game and is a left-footer.

The Frenchman, who is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid from Barcelona, has scored 134 goals with his left foot in the 21st century.

#2 Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool) - 140 left-footed goals

Mohamed Salah will go down in history as one of the best forwards of his generation. But there is a feeling that the world has only partly recognized his greatness. Salah is currently one of the most in-form players in the world and has been Liverpool's most important player over the last five seasons.

Salah prefers to use his left foot and he has scored a wide variety of goals. He can curl it into the top bin, poke it through the legs of the goalkeeper, or even go hell for leather from distance with the same amount of precision.

Salah has scored 140 goals with his left foot so far in his professional career.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain) - 424 left-footed goals

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer of all time. He has won the Ballon d'Or a record seven times and has won nearly everything there is to win in the world of football. Messi left his boyhood club Barcelona last summer to join Paris Saint-Germain.

He has had trouble settling down at his new club but has still managed to put up pretty good numbers over the course of the ongoing season. Messi has scored a whopping 424 left-footed goals in his career. That is 284 goals more than second-placed Salah. That is sheer greatness and nothing else.

