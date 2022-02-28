7 players who have scored most goals as substitutes in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The 2021-22 Premier League season has so far been an entertaining one. With one-third of the campaign left, there is so much that can happen by the end of it at either end of the table.

With so much at stake and with the league so competitive, it is always tricky to score goals. It only gets more difficult when there is added pressure to make an impact after coming off the bench.

Premier League substitutes have been impactful this season

Former Manchester United player and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had mastered the art of scoring as a substitute. He was immensely effective coming off the bench and helped rescue points for the Red Devils on a regular basis.

The league has witnessed some fine performances from substitutes this season as well. A few of them have been quite productive in front of goal for their respective clubs. On that note, let's take a look at the Premier League players with the most goals as a substitute this season.

Honorable mentions: Richarlison, Alexis Mac Allister, Danny Welbeck, Steven Bergwijn, Jesse Lingard, and Yoane Wissa.

#5 Odsonne Edouard & Michael Olise (Crystal Palace)

Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League

Crystal Palace have done decently well this season, with 30 points in 27 games. Under the management of Patrick Vieira, the Eagles have shown a fighting spirit more often than not this season.

Forward Odsonne Edouard was signed in the summer transfer window from Celtic and has had a very good impact at Palace. He has so far scored six goals this season, out of which two have come since coming off the bench.

Premier League @premierleague



Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise has provided more



#CRYBUR Dictating play 🧙‍♂️Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise has provided more #PL assists this season than any other player aged 21 or under (5) Dictating play 🧙‍♂️Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise has provided more #PL assists this season than any other player aged 21 or under (5)#CRYBUR https://t.co/wsi0oIaDS1

His teammate Michael Olise has done a similar job for his team. The young Frenchman has also scored two goals from the bench, one of which included an equalizer in a 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

#4 Divock Origi & Takumi Minamino (Liverpool)

AC Milan v Liverpool FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool have been in terrific form this campaign and are posing a strong challenge for the Premier League title. They are six points off leaders Manchester City with a game in hand. They have been a united force with their approach and it is not just Mohamed Salah who has contributed with important goals.

Divock Origi has had a knack for scoring goals from the bench, as he did in the Champions League previously. This season too, the Belgian has been effective despite coming late on the pitch. He has scored twice this season as a substitute, including the winning goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 90+4th minute.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ 90+6’ equaliser vs. West Brom

◉ 90+6’ winner vs. Everton

◉ 90+4’ winner vs. Wolves



Another important late goal for Jürgen Klopp. Divock Origi has now scored three Premier League goals in stoppage time:◉ 90+6’ equaliser vs. West Brom◉ 90+6’ winner vs. Everton◉ 90+4’ winner vs. WolvesAnother important late goal for Jürgen Klopp. Divock Origi has now scored three Premier League goals in stoppage time: ◉ 90+6’ equaliser vs. West Brom ◉ 90+6’ winner vs. Everton◉ 90+4’ winner vs. WolvesAnother important late goal for Jürgen Klopp. 😎 https://t.co/DIR8r7n50Z

Takumi Minamino, on the other hand, has struggled to make it into the starting XI due to the brilliant form of other Liverpool forwards. Despite that, the Japanese forward has managed to score twice with both goals coming as a substitute.

#3 Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier League

The Premier League has some amazing youngsters right now and one of them is definitely Emile Smith Rowe. The Englishman, 21, has been amazing for Arsenal in the 2021-22 season so far.

With nine goals and two assists to his name this campaign, Smith Rowe has been a valuable asset for the Gunners. Manager Mikel Arteta has put a lot of trust in the youngster and it has paid off well.

The English forward has a goal-per-shot ratio of 0.31, the second-best in the league this season. Smith Rowe has scored thrice while coming on as a substitute this season.

He will be crucial to Arsenal's ambitions to qualify for the Champions League next season. They currently sit in fifth position, two points off fourth-placed Manchester United albeit with three games in hand.

#2 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez has an amazing left foot

Manchester City have incredible depth in their squad, which has come in handy more often than not. With some quality wingers at their disposal, Riyad Mahrez has at times struggled to start regularly.

Nevertheless, the Algerian has made sure to capitalize on the chances that he is given. This season has been no different as Mahrez has gone on to score thrice coming on as a substitute.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet 1x AFCON

3x Premier League

3x EFL Cup

2x Community Shield

1x FA Cup



Happy birthday to Riyad Mahrez, who turns 31 today. 1x AFCON3x Premier League3x EFL Cup2x Community Shield1x FA CupHappy birthday to Riyad Mahrez, who turns 31 today. 🏆 1x AFCON 🇩🇿🏆🏆 3x Premier League🏆 3x EFL Cup🏆 2x Community Shield🏆 1x FA CupHappy birthday to Riyad Mahrez, who turns 31 today. 🎂🇩🇿 https://t.co/rfSO2saMAL

Despite 10 starts this campaign, the Manchester City winger has scored eight goals and registered four assists in the Premier League. He holds the second-best ratio of goals per 90 minutes with a ratio of 0.70 so far this season.

#1 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

The Manchester United forward may not be looking in the best of form right now but he still possesses the quality to be brutal in front of goal. Injuries have played a part in his struggles on the pitch but he has the potential to turn it around.

Marcus Rashford, using his blistering pace, amazing footwork and wonderful goal-scoring abilities, remains an important player for Manchester United. A change in form would do wonders for the Red Devils. They need to consistently win to stand a chance of finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_



90+2' vs Hull

90+2' vs Bournemouth

90+3' vs Wolves

90+3' vs West Ham



Clutch Marcus Rashford has scored more 90th-minute winners in the Premier League than any other Man Utd player in the competition's history:90+2' vs Hull90+2' vs Bournemouth90+3' vs Wolves90+3' vs West HamClutch Marcus Rashford has scored more 90th-minute winners in the Premier League than any other Man Utd player in the competition's history:90+2' vs Hull90+2' vs Bournemouth90+3' vs Wolves90+3' vs West HamClutch 🔥🔴 https://t.co/RLyMGLdnDT

The Englishman has so far scored four goals in the league in just nine starts. Amazingly, all four goals have come on as a substitute, as he remains the most effective substitute in the league right now.

Edited by Aditya Singh