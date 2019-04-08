×
7 players who have scored more goals than Ronaldo in Europe's top five leagues this season

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
195   //    08 Apr 2019, 05:21 IST

Ronaldo is some way off in the race for the Golden Boot
Ronaldo is some way off in the race for the Golden Boot

The intrigue and suspense involved in some major European leagues mean that the attention of football fans is focused on which way the pendulum would swing.

The title races are still very much in the balance in England and Germany with the top two sparing no punches in ensuring the race goes down to the wire.

However, it is not only for team trophies that attention is on, as there are also a number of personal honors up for grabs, with the very best players in the world going head on for the individual accolades.

One of such is the European Golden Boot which was first handed out in 1974 and has gone on to become one of the most prestigious individual honors in the game, as it signifies a superiority over every other player on the continent in terms of goalscoring.

This season, the usual suspects are in for the hunt, but one name which seems some way off course is that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar is no stranger to the award, having finished as Europe's top marksman a total of four times in the past and has his status as one of the greatest ever firmly established.

This season has however seen Ronaldo a bit off the pace, with his focus being on delivering the Champions League to Juventus and as such has not been too prolific in the league even though he has scored the rather respectable total of 19 goals.

There are a number of players who sit ahead of him on the scorer's chart in Europe's top five leagues. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at seven players who have outscored Ronaldo this season in Europe's top five leagues.

#7 Duvan Zapata (Atalanta) - 20 goals

Parma Calcio v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Parma Calcio v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Duvan Zapata is the chief driving force behind Atalanta's unlikely quest for a top four finish in the Italian Serie A this season.

The 28-year-old Colombian international has shone like a million stars since his loan transfer from Sampdoria this season, scoring 20 goals and five assists from 30 matches this season to help Atalanta sit fourth on the table.






1 / 5 NEXT
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
