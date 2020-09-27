7 players whose careers dipped after joining Liverpool

Premier League champions of 2019-20, 2017-18 Champions League finalists, and 2018-19 Champions League winners. It has been an unbelievable 3 seasons for Liverpool Football Club.

Liverpool fans feel like they have been in dreamland ever since Jurgen Klopp took over the reins in 2015. Liverpool have been on a steady rise since Klopp's appointment, and are now the best team in England and one of the best teams in Europe.

Jurgen Klopp did not bring immediate success to Liverpool, leading the club to an eighth-place finish in the 2015-16 season. But Klopp guided Liverpool to a fourth-place finish and Champions League qualification in his first full season in charge of the club in the 2016-17 season.

Liverpool fans, and fans of the other 'top 6' Premier League teams, knew that something was brewing at Anfield. Since the start of the 2017-18 season, their worst nightmares came true.

Liverpool are undoubtedly the most improved team of the decade, and now possess a team that strikes fear in the hearts of all their opponents.

Majority of Liverpool's success should be attributed to the managerial expertise and tactics of Jurgen Klopp. But a special mention should be given the Liverpool board, who have radically changed their transfer policy, and brought in players who have now become world-beaters at Liverpool.

Sine 2017, Liverpool have signed the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson, Andrew Robertson, and most recently Thiago Alcantara, who have all developed into arguably the best players in the world in their respective positions.

However, there are a number of players who have joined the Merseyside club, only to disappoint. These players could not live up to expectations, and departed the club after a string of bad performances.

Liverpool, like many other big clubs in the world, have had their share of big-money signings who failed to make the grade, and were moved on from the club.

Let's take a look at 7 players whose careers dipped after joining Liverpool

#7 Mario Balotelli

Balotelli spent most of his time at Liverpool on the bench

Mario Balotelli was never a striker who boasted big numbers at any club he played for before Liverpool, but the Italian forward was a maverick. Balotelli has always had all the talent and potential in the world to become one of the best strikers in the modern game, but his lack of discipline and poor attitude has resulted in him playing for 8 different clubs in just a 13-year career.

Balotelli joined Liverpool from AC Milan in 2014 for £16 million, after enjoying a stellar spell at Milan, where he scored 26 goals in 43 games. Liverpool knew what they were getting when they signed Balotelli, but did not expect him to have such a massive fall from grace.

During his two years at Liverpool, Balotelli scored a solitary goal in 16 appearances for Liverpool, before being loaned out the next season to AC Milan. Balotelli was then sold to Nice on a free transfer in 2016. Since his time at Liverpool, Balotelli has played for 4 different clubs in 4 years.