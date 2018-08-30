Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
7 of the richest football club owners in the world

Top 5 / Top 10
2.10K   //    30 Aug 2018, 00:29 IST

Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League

Football has evolved from a sport and a form of entertainment to a money-making business that generates colossal amounts all over the world.

The humongous cash flow that football is generating these days has made the sport more attractive to wealthy billionaires, who have increasingly invested their money in the football business since the turn of the century.

For a majority of these billionaires, their main aim for investing such huge sums in football clubs is not only related to the money they earn, since most of these clubs do not guarantee an instant return to the investment.

Instead, what they can get instantly are the reputation and honour, it bestows on them. In today's world of high profits, there are also many who invest because they are longtime supporters of the clubs.

Therefore, as a homage to these men behind the football clubs, we look at the five richest billionaire football club owners in the world today. All the monetary data has been acquired from Forbes.

Notable names like Florentino Perez, Nasser Khalifah, and Stan Kroenke miss out on this list for obvious reasons:

#7 Roman Abramovich - $11.4 billion (Chelsea)

Roman Abramovich is worth an estimated $11.4 billion, according to Forbes, which makes him the 140th richest man in the world.

Abramovich is perhaps the most famous football club owner in the world mainly because of his purchase of Premier League big boys Chelsea in 2003, and the extraordinary investments he has pumped into the London club to turn them into one of Europe's premier clubs.

He purchased Chelsea for £140 million in 2003 and has spent an estimated £2.6 billion on the club to turn around things. His investments at Stamford Bridge have brought Chelsea immense success in the domestic league as well as in Europe, having won both Champions League and Europa League in back to back years.

Recent speculations, however, suggest that he is considering selling a minor stake in the club to outside investors to further generate money for the club.

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Los Angeles Galaxy Football Eden Hazard Harry Kane Roman Abramovich Florentino Perez Football Top 5/Top 10
