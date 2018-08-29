Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

7 stars you probably didn’t know were at Manchester City

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.77K   //    29 Aug 2018, 23:59 IST

L to R - Micah Ricards, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Robinho and Craig Bellamy
L to R - Micah Richards, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Robinho and Craig Bellamy

Manchester City is easily one of the best teams in Europe at the moment. They won the Premier League last season by annihilating many previous Premier League records including most points, most goals scored and the biggest difference to the second place team.

The Citizens have enjoyed notable domestic success following their take over in August 2008 by the Abu Dhabi United Group. Since then, they’ve spent heavily on world-class players and that has undoubtedly helped them in becoming a force to reckon with.

Man City have signed so many players over the years, it is easy to forget some of the players who played for them albeit with little success.

For instance, many fans will remember Robinho and Emmanuel Adebayor as City’s marquee signings all those years ago, but a few years down the line, their names in Man City history will be drowned by the likes of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

So, here are six famous stars currently playing for a club in Europe’s major leagues you may have forgotten played for Manchester City.

#7 Denis Suarez (Barcelona)

Suarez played just two games for Man City first team
Suarez played just two games for Man City first team

Denis Suarez arrived at Manchester City in the summer of 2011 for an initial fee of £850,000 from Celta Vigo. Upon joining the Premier League club, he played for their junior teams before making his professional debut in a league cup game.

At the end of his first season in England, Suarez was named City’s Young Player of the Year by the fans.

He was in England for two seasons and made two appearances for the Man City senior team before returning to Spain with Barcelona. He initially played for the Barcelona B team but was sent on loan to Sevilla and Villarreal in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons respectively.

Suarez has been a fringe player for the Barcelona senior team in the last two seasons but the 24-year-old has still played 63 games and won five trophies with the club.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Daniel Sturridge Jerome Boateng Roberto Mancini Football Top 5/Top 10
Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Human with usual problems and unusual passion for sports.
Reports: Manchester City line up move for former...
RELATED STORY
Premier League recap: Day 7
RELATED STORY
Can Liverpool close the gap on Manchester City this season?
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017-18: 10 things you didn't know about...
RELATED STORY
I'm so proud – Guardiola hails 'incredible' Man City
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Favourites for the EPL Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
10 Premier League greats you've probably forgotten
RELATED STORY
Premier League Recap: Day 6
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us