7 stars you probably didn’t know were at Manchester City

L to R - Micah Richards, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Robinho and Craig Bellamy

Manchester City is easily one of the best teams in Europe at the moment. They won the Premier League last season by annihilating many previous Premier League records including most points, most goals scored and the biggest difference to the second place team.

The Citizens have enjoyed notable domestic success following their take over in August 2008 by the Abu Dhabi United Group. Since then, they’ve spent heavily on world-class players and that has undoubtedly helped them in becoming a force to reckon with.

Man City have signed so many players over the years, it is easy to forget some of the players who played for them albeit with little success.

For instance, many fans will remember Robinho and Emmanuel Adebayor as City’s marquee signings all those years ago, but a few years down the line, their names in Man City history will be drowned by the likes of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

So, here are six famous stars currently playing for a club in Europe’s major leagues you may have forgotten played for Manchester City.

#7 Denis Suarez (Barcelona)

Suarez played just two games for Man City first team

Denis Suarez arrived at Manchester City in the summer of 2011 for an initial fee of £850,000 from Celta Vigo. Upon joining the Premier League club, he played for their junior teams before making his professional debut in a league cup game.

At the end of his first season in England, Suarez was named City’s Young Player of the Year by the fans.

He was in England for two seasons and made two appearances for the Man City senior team before returning to Spain with Barcelona. He initially played for the Barcelona B team but was sent on loan to Sevilla and Villarreal in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons respectively.

Suarez has been a fringe player for the Barcelona senior team in the last two seasons but the 24-year-old has still played 63 games and won five trophies with the club.

