7 steps to be a Barcelona fan

Want to be a fan of the Catalans? Confused on how to become one? We have you covered all the way.

Barcelona and its fanbase are one of a kind

Traits are things that define an entity. Every person in this world has characteristics. In fact, everything in this world has characteristics. It is what makes them the things that they are.

Since every person in this universe has characteristics, Barcelona fans are no exception to it. They have some definitive set of qualities that sets them apart from the rest. If a person has those qualities, she/he can be easily classified as a Cule.

Also read: 7 ways to know that you are a Real Madrid fan...

On that note, here is a 7 step guide for anyone who aspires to be a Barcelona fan. Take this with a pinch (actually a bucketload) of salt.

#1 Pick mushrooms

This is not a joke. The first step to being a Barcelona fan is to be a good human being. If you are a jerk who has no respect for anyone else, then you are not fit to be a Cule. Barca fans are holier than the others (more on that later) and to be one among them, you must preach kindness and generosity.

And the easiest way to be a good person is to pick mushrooms. If you don’t believe this, then you are actually disbelieving the greatest manager in the history of football, Pep Guardiola—and that is a crime for any wannabe Barca fan.

Guardiola once said, “someone who picks mushrooms can’t be a bad bloke,” while referring to Xavi Hernandez. So, you can basically be a serial killer and still be a good human if you pick mushrooms—and that (picking mushrooms, not killing) would mean you are on your way to be a Barcelona fan.