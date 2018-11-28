×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

7 times when the reigning FIFA World Player of the Year did not win Ballon d'Or

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
283   //    28 Nov 2018, 21:22 IST

The Ballon d'Or is one of the biggest Individual awards in football
The Ballon d'Or is one of the biggest Individual awards in football

The World is readying itself for 3rd December 2018, when the winner of the Ballon d'Or 2018 will be announced. As of now the front-runner to the trophy is Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, who has already lifted the FIFA's Best Men Player of the Year Award on 24th September 2018. The Croatian saw off competition from Ronaldo and Salah and received 29.05% of the votes and if one goes by history, this makes Modric the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or too. The last two FIFA's Best Awards were both won by Ronaldo, who also went on to win the Ballon d'Or in both years. But this is not the only time that the two most coveted individual trophies in football have been won by the same player in the same year.

Also Read - Ballon d'Or 2018: Ranking the 5 favourites

The FIFA's Best Awards famously replaced the FIFA World Player of the Year Award from 2016 onward and there was an uncanny similarity between the award and the Ballon d'Or since the inception of the FIFA Awards. More often than not, the winner chosen by FIFA would go on to be the winner chosen by France Football or vice versa, which makes Modric the safest bet to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

However, there have been instances where the FIFA award and the Ballon d'Or was not won by one individual in the same year. Today, we take a look at the 7 times when the reigning FIFA World Player of the Year did not win the Ballon d'Or.

#7 Lothar Matthäus (1991)

Germany v Hungary Friendly
Germany v Hungary Friendly

In the very first year of the FIFA World Player of the year award, German legend Lothar Matthäus won the trophy on 8th December 1991. He received 128 points, seeing off competition from Frenchman Jean-Pierre Papin, who finished second with 113 points and English Striker Gary Lineker, who came third with 40 points. However, the Frenchman did get his due, come the end of December.

On 24th December, Jean-Pierre Papin of Marseille received the Ballon d'Or, with 141 points, whereas Matthäus came second, receiving 42 points, along with Darko Pančev and Dejan Savićević of Yugoslavia. Papin had won the French Division 1 with Marseille and had finished the season as the top scorer in both Division 1 as well as the European Cup, where Marseille had lost the final to Red Star Belgrade.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Zinedine Zidane Ronaldinho Ballon d'Or 2018
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the...
RELATED STORY
Is Messi-Ronaldo Ballon d'Or dominance coming to an end...
RELATED STORY
5 great goals that didn't win the Puskás Award
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as France Football reveals list of Ballon...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 strikers in the world football right now
RELATED STORY
Ranking the Top 5 Goal scorers in 2018 (Calendar Year) so...
RELATED STORY
10 football superstars whose full name you might not know
RELATED STORY
Top 10 contenders for the Champions League Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
4 legends pick their favourites for the Champions League...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who didn’t deserve to be in the FIFA Best XI...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 5
FT CSK VIK
1 - 2
 CSKA Moskva vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT AEK AJA
0 - 2
 AEK Athens vs Ajax
FT HOF SHA
2 - 3
 Hoffenheim vs Shakhtar Donetsk
FT OLY MAN
2 - 2
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Manchester City
FT ROM REA
0 - 2
 Roma vs Real Madrid
FT MAN YOU
1 - 0
 Manchester United vs Young Boys
FT JUV VAL
1 - 0
 Juventus vs Valencia
FT BAY BEN
5 - 1
 Bayern München vs Benfica
Today ATL MON 11:25 PM Atlético Madrid vs Monaco
Today LOK GAL 11:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Galatasaray
Tomorrow BOR CLU 01:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Brugge
Tomorrow PSV BAR 01:30 AM PSV vs Barcelona
Tomorrow TOT INT 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Internazionale
Tomorrow PSG LIV 01:30 AM PSG vs Liverpool
Tomorrow NAP CRV 01:30 AM Napoli vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow POR SCH 01:30 AM Porto vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us