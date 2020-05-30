These seven youngsters could play a part at the Euros for England next year

Despite being considered strong contenders on most occasions, England have never won the Euros. The best that the Three Lions have managed to achieve in 10 attempts is a pair of third-place finishes in 1968 and 1996.

However, the country is witnessing the rise of another 'golden generation' of sorts in recent times- something which has perhaps made the side favourites for the Euros next year.

Manager Gareth Southgate's squad is filled to the brim with stellar names who have proven their pedigree. There are also several young guns who haven't been called up until now, but have shown great potential and can even break into the squad before the competition comes around.

Here are the top seven uncapped players who might make a surprise entry into the England Euro 2021 squad:

#7 Brandon Williams (Manchester United)

Williams has given tough competition to Shaw for the left-back spot

England have an embarrassment of riches at the right-back position, but the options are relatively limited on the opposite flank. This means that Williams stands an incredible shot at making it into the squad next year.

He has impressed a great deal with the Red Devils this season, even keeping Luke Shaw, the front-runner at the left-back spot for both United and England, on the bench several times. He has made 26 appearances this term, and has showed tremendous confidence and maturity going forward.

#6 Dean Henderson (Sheffield United)

Henderson has been a true leader at the back for Sheffield United

The Blades have punched well above their weight this season, courtesy of a stoic defense led by Dean Henderson. The shot-stopper has kept 10 clean sheets, the second-most in the league only behind Nick Pope, and has conceded just 22 goals, the second-least only behind Alisson.

The 23-year old has been an absolute revelation for Sheffield. His solid performances have garnered attention from his parent club Manchester United, who're now eyeing bringing him back to Old Trafford.

Although England currently have Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope ahead of the Sheffield stopper in the pecking order, Henderson's impressive club performances might be enough for him to get the nod.

#5 Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

Calvert-Lewin has hit the throttle this season

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been around the block for quite sometime now, but the 2019/20 season is turning out to be his best ever. The striker has netted 13 times so far - already the most he's ever managed in a campaign, and has single-handedly won numerous points for the Toffees.

Even though the likes of Danny Ings and Tammy Abraham have been prolific too, the 23-year old is ambipedal and shows exemplary work rate - qualities which hold him in good stead. Calvert-Lewin has also previously starred for England's U-20 and U-21 sides, and that's an additional fact which Southgate might consider.

#4 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Foden is a promising young player, but needs more time to develop into a star

Phil Foden's chances of breaking into England manager Southgate's 23-man squad would've been slim had the Euros gone ahead as scheduled. He had played only 354 minutes in the Premier League and despite all his talents, that wouldn't have been enough game time to convince the Three Lions manager.

However, with David Silva departing at the end of this season, the door is ajar for Foden to take up the mantle of City's central midfield. He may eventually force his way into the England squad, even though there are numerous options in his position.

#3 Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)

Wan-Bissaka has effectively made the step up to Manchester United

Arguably the most fiercely contested position in England's squad is the right-back spot. Trent Alexander-Arnold currently rules the roost, but also in line are Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier.

The latest contender for the spot is Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has taken no time to make an impression with the Red Devils. He can make crunch tackles and lay accurate crosses, and the 24-year old's ability to dribble his way out of tight corners is another impressive trick up his sleeve.

#2 Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Greenwood has become an important player in United's Europa League push

England is packed to the rafters with attacking riches, but very few can claim to be as versatile as Greenwood, who can even operate from out wide in a three-pronged attack.

He has impressed to the hilt with Manchester United this season, netting 12 times from 36 games. His figures are distributed across the Premier League, the FA Cup, the League Cup, and also the Europa League.

Greenwood is still only 18, but has made quite the breakthrough, and another season like this would surely convince Southgate to call him up to the England squad for the Euros.

#1 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Grealish can bring even more flair and panache into England's team

Arguably the breakout star of the Premier League this season, Grealish has made everyone sit up and take notice of his creative abilities and eye for goal. He ranks fifth in the league in terms of chances created, with 69 so far.

He has also chipped in with seven goals and six assists, all of this while playing for an Aston Villa side mired in relegation. England may have a host of attacking midfielders, but Grealish's prolific run cannot be ignored.