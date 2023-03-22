7 most valuable football players in the world right now (March 2023)

Several factors come into play when determining a player's transfer market value, including their age, current form, position, contractual status and the level of competition they are playing in.

Additionally, a player's potential, injury record and off-field behavior can also affect their transfer market value. Overall, the transfer market value is a complex calculation that takes into account various variables.

It can fluctuate rapidly based on the demand for the player and the financial strength of the clubs involved in the transfer negotiations.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the seven most valuable footballers in the world right now (March 2023).

#7 Pedri (Barcelona) - €100 million

Pedri joined Barcelona in 2020 and has quickly become a key player in their midfield. Pedri has impressed many with his technical ability, vision and composure on the ball, despite his young age.

He was named the 'Best Young Player of the Tournament' at Euro 2020. Pedri is considered one of the most promising young talents in European football and is expected to have a bright future ahead of him.

He is contracted to Barca until June 2026 and his transfer market valuation stands at €100 million.

#6 Phil Foden (Manchester City) - €110 million

Phil Foden is a product of Manchester City's youth academy and has been with the club since childhood. He made his first-team debut in 2017 and has since become an important player for the team. Foden is known for his excellent technique, creativity and ability to score goals from midfield.

Manchester City have a raft of world-class attackers on their payroll and Foden finds himself in a very competitive environment. But he continues to prove himself at critical junctures and that's why the 22-year-old is one of the most valuable players in the world. He is valued at €110 million.

#5 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - €110 million

Bukayo Saka has gone from strength to strength of late and at the age of 21, he has already established himself as one of the best wingers in the Premier League.

The Arsenal youngster has a low center of gravity and he combines that with his nimble-footedness to keep opponents guessing every time he is on the ball.

In addition to creating chances for his teammates and generally being extremely disruptive to the opposition's plans, Saka is also quite a reliable goalscorer. He has a transfer market valuation of €110 million.

#4 Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) - €110 million

Some of England's new crop of youngsters are truly world-class. In addition to the likes of Foden and Saka, there's also Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham who has turned heads with his mesmerizing performances at a very young age.

The 19-year-old is one of the most sought-after players in the world right now and the Bundesliga giants will be hoping to spark a bidding war for him this summer. Bellingham is a progressive central midfielder who showcases leadership qualities in addition to being extremely gifted in a technical sense.

#3 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) - €120 million

Vinicius Junior looks destined to write his name into the annals of footballing history the way he is going. The maverick winger's style of play is characterized by his exceptional dribbling skills, close control and ability to accelerate quickly past defenders.

He is also known for his directness and willingness to take on opponents, making him a valuable asset for any team looking to add a dynamic and creative player to their attacking options. Vinicius has, more or less, become the main man in attack for Real Madrid over the course of the season.

It is then no surprise that he is one of the most valuable footballers on the planet with a transfer market valuation of €120 million.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - €170 million

Erling Haaland is just 22 years old but he is arguably the finest centre-forward on the planet right now. The Norwegian striker makes goalscoring look like child's play and is the very definition of a fox-in-the-box. Haaland is athletic and intelligent and is quite simply a nightmare for defenders.

Haaland joined Manchester City last summer and his stock has risen considerably since then. He has scored a whopping six hat-tricks already this term across all competitions for the Cityzens. He is valued at €170 million.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - €180 million

Kylian Mbappe is the crown prince of football and is tipped to win multiple Ballon d'Or awards in the future. The French forward is a force to be reckoned with thanks to his blistering pace, decision-making and ability to find the back of the net on a consistent basis.

Mbappe continues to terrorize defenders all across Europe and has done a stellar job for club and country in recent times. He is one of the biggest stars in the game right now and it's astounding that he has already achieved so much at the age of 24.

Mbappe is valued at €180 million and is the most valuable player in the world right now.

