8 best playmakers in football history

A playmaker of a football team acts as its central nervous system. He instructs his teammates, brings key players into play, and often ends up making the decisive movement that settles it all.

Being an excellent playmaker is probably the toughest job in football. But the men on our list today have aced that test with flying colors. Here are the top eight playmakers the game has seen:

Special mention: Johan Cruyff, Mesut Ozil, Dennis Bergkamp

#8 Andrea Pirlo

Unlike most players on this list, Andrea Pirlo’s playmaking skills were not exhibited from the top of the midfield triangle. He used to play in a more conservating position, as a “Regista” or a deep-lying playmaker.

As a deep-lying playmaker, he used his passing range to create attacks from his own half. An excellent free-kick taker, Pirlo’s long balls were deceptively accurate and often led to goalscoring chances.

Dubbed the “Maestro,” Pirlo won the 2006 World Cup, two Champions League titles, and six Serie A titles, amongst other honors.

#7 Andres Iniesta

Known for his ball control, agility and balance, Andres Iniesta was arguably the best attacking midfielder in the world between 2004 and 2014. He defined flair and finesse and could get out of the trickiest of situations without breaking a sweat.

Described as a complete footballer, Iniesta could score as well as assist at Barcelona. He could provide threatening long balls and slide into pockets of space himself.

The 2010 World Cup winner utilized his low center of gravity to get away from defenders, which almost always ended badly for his opponents.

#6 Xavi

Current Barcelona manager Xavi embodied poise and precision during his time with Barcelona. He was always a step ahead of his rivals, seeing passes and moves others could not.

Between 1998 and 2015, Xavi operated as the brain of his beloved Barcelona team. He instructed his teammates to move, passed the ball to them, and got it back when needed.

Xavi’s playmaking skills were not flashy, or eye-catching per-se. His playmaking was clinical and decisive, both for club and country.

#5 Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho may not have enjoyed European football for decades, but he sure managed to make each of his moments count.

The 2002 World Cup winner truly came on his own at Barcelona and eventually won the Ballon d'Or in 2005. Thanks to his unmatched bag of tricks, Ronaldinho could fool any defense in the world.

Ronaldinho was an excellent dribbler, a potent goalscorer, and had an eye for providing inch-perfect passes. He could play on either wing or down the middle, proving to be potent in all offensive positions.

