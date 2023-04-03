8 most efficient forwards in UEFA Champions League history

The European Cup, now known as the UEFA Champions League, is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious football competitions in the world.

Goals per game ratio gives us a good gauge of just how clinical a striker is in front of goal. Scoring goals on a prolific basis in a competition like the Champions League is what top players aspire to do.

Since its inception in 1955, the tournament has featured top clubs from across Europe and has consistently produced some of the most memorable moments in football history.

Goalscorers or strikers who have excelled in the competition are revered by fans and pundits alike. Having a great record in the Champions League is seen as a mark of true greatness in the footballing world.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top eight players with the highest goal-per-game ratio in the Champions League.

#8 Cristiano Ronaldo - 0.77 goals per game

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely considered to be one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of the sport. His incredible skill, athleticism and finishing ability have made him a nightmare for defenders in the competition for years.

His numerous clutch performances and game-winning goals have earned him the nickname 'Mr. Champions League,' cementing his place as one of the greatest players to ever grace the competition. With 140 goals in 183 matches, he has a goals-per-game ratio of 0.77.

#7 Lionel Messi - 0.79 goals per game

Well, there it is. Lionel Messi has a better goal-per-game ratio than Ronaldo. Messi is one of the most successful players in the history of the Champions League and has won the competition four times in his career.

Messi is second on the list of all-time Champions League top scorers. He has netted 129 times in 163 appearances in the competition. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is undoubtedly one of the most clinical goalscorers in the history of the sport.

#6 Robert Lewandowski - 0.82 goals per game

Robert Lewandowski is one of the best strikers of the modern era. He has been in incredible goalscoring form all throughout his career but was in a league of his own in the last two seasons. The Polish icon won the European Golden Shoe in the last two seasons.

Lewandowski, who currently plays for Barcelona, has scored 91 goals in 111 appearances in the Champions League.

#5 Alfredo Di Stefano - 0.84 goals per game

Alfredo Di Stefano was a legendary footballer who played for Real Madrid from 1953 to 1964. During his time with the club, he led them to five consecutive European Cup victories, scoring in each final.

He was known for his versatility and ability to play multiple positions on the pitch, as well as his skill, vision and goalscoring ability.

Di Stefano's performances in the European Cup helped establish Real Madrid as one of the greatest football clubs in history. The Real Madrid legend scored 49 goals in 58 European Cup games at a rate of 0.84 goals per game.

#4 Jose Altafini - 0.86 goals per game

José Altafini is a retired Brazilian-Italian footballer who had a distinguished career with several top clubs in Italy and Brazil. Altafini won the European Cup twice with AC Milan and was a prolific goalscorer in the competition, scoring 24 goals in just 28 appearances.

He has represented both Brazil and Italy at international level. Altafini is also remembered for his performances at the 1958 World Cup, where he helped Brazil win their second world title.

#3 Ferenc Puskas - 0.88 goals per game

Ferenc Puskas was a Hungarian footballer who had a storied career with both his club and national teams. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in history and a true goal-scoring machine.

In the Champions League, he scored an incredible 36 goals in just 41 appearances, including four goals in the 1960 final. He was a key player in the legendary Real Madrid team of the 1950s that won the first five European Cups and his legacy continues to inspire footballers around the world.

#2 Gerd Muller - 0.97 goals per game

Gerd Muller was a German footballer who played for Bayern Munich and the German national team during the 1960s and 1970s. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest strikers in history and is known for his incredible finishing ability.

Muller's goalscoring record in the European Cup is impressive, as he scored 34 goals in just 35 appearances, including a brace in the 1974 final that helped Bayern Munich win their first European Cup.

Muller also won four Bundesliga titles and the 1974 World Cup with the German national team, cementing his place as one of the greatest players of his generation.

#1 Erling Haaland - 1.32 goals per game

If Erling Haaland kicks on like this, he could go on to establish himself as the greatest goalscorer in the history of the Champions League. The Norwegian striker joined Manchester City last summer and has been in phenomenal goalscoring form for them this term.

Haaland has shown ability way beyond his age since his breakout season (2019-20) with Red Bull Salzburg. Haaland has managed to score a total of 33 goals in just 25 Champions League appearances so far in his career.

