8 football legends who are now assistant coaches

Over the years, many world-class players have graced the sport of football. However, not all of them have gone on to enjoy as much success on the other side of the touchline. Of course, there are always exceptions, like Zinedine Zidane, Pep Guardiola, and more recently Steven Gerrard, to name a few.

After many years at the top level, most players opt to stay in touch with the game. They do so by becoming assistant coaches before they go on to manage top clubs. In the last few years, many top players have taken this route.

On that note, here's a look at eight legends of the game, in terms of their highest career market values, who are currently assistant coaches:

#8 Kolo Toure (Leicester City) - €22 million

Kolo Toure is now the assistant coach of Leicester City.

Kolo Toure was one of the best centre-backs of his generation during his playing days.

The former Cote d'Ivoire international played over 500 games, most of them for Arsenal and Manchester City. Toure also won Premier League titles with both clubs. The 40-year-old was part of Arsenal's Invincibles team during the historic 2003-04 campaign.

He also made over 100 appearances for his country. After retiring in 2016-17, Toure joined Leicester City as their first-team coach two years later.

Leicester City @LCFC



Staff profiles: Rodgers was joined at the training ground by newly-appointed Assistant Manager, Chris Davies; First Team Fitness Coach, Glen Driscoll; and First Team Coach, Kolo Touré.Staff profiles: leic.it/2Ej7wjR Rodgers was joined at the training ground by newly-appointed Assistant Manager, Chris Davies; First Team Fitness Coach, Glen Driscoll; and First Team Coach, Kolo Touré.Staff profiles: leic.it/2Ej7wjR https://t.co/mlqiWSVnyC

He is now part of Brendan Rodgers' management team at the King Power Stadium.

#7 Rafael van der Vaart (Esbjerg) - €26 million

Rafael van der Vaart was an attacker of repute during the 2000s.

Rafael van der Vaart was an attacker of repute for club and country during his playing days.

After breaking into the Ajax first team in the early 2000s, the 38-year-old played for the likes of Hamburg, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur. Van der Vaart tallied nearly 300 goal contributions during his club career, with most of them coming for Ajax and Hamburg.

The two-time Eredivisie winner retired after the 2018-19 season and was appointed assistant manager of Esbjerg fB in Denmark.

These are early days into his managerial career. But Van der Vaart will want to make a mark with the Danish team before embarking on stiffer challenges elsewhere.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra