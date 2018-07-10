8 group of clubmates who will be playing against each other in the World Cup semifinals

Ronaldo vs Rooney was one of World Cup's most famous clash between teammates at club level

In football, clubs take precedence over the national teams more often than not, but when the World Cup

comes around, friends become foes and sometimes foes are forced to become friends.

Whenever Spain play, rivals Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique come together after another season full of bashing each other’s team or even each other.

The other scenario we come across quite often involves clubmates playing against each other. For example, in the quarterfinal match between France and Uruguay; Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez lined up against Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez; and Luis Suarez and Samuel Umtiti, both of Barcelona also clashed.

One of the most famous instance of clubmates clashing at a World Cup was back in 2006 when Cristiano Ronaldo played a big hand in getting his then Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney sent off.

We will witness many teammates from Europe’s top clubs play against each other in the semifinal round and hopefully, they will produce a few moments to savour.

#8. AS Monaco - Djibril Sidibé and Thomas Lemar vs Youri Tielemans

None of Monaco's stars are key members of their respective teams

Monaco have four representatives left at the World Cup but none of them have played a crucial role in their teams World Cup run except Croatia’s goalkeeper Danijel Subašić.

Djibril Sidibe lost his place as France’s first choice right-back to Benjamin Pavard and the Monaco man’s only involvement at the World Cup was the 90 minutes against Denmark in a dead rubber fixture. His club mate, Thomas Lemar was also only involved in the same game.

Sidibe and Lemar were few of the few stars who didn’t leave Monaco last summer after their Ligue 1 triumph, but Lemar already has an agreement with Atletico Madrid pending a medical. Sidibe could also be on his way out with Atletico Madrid rumoured to be one of his possible destinations.

Monaco’s Belgian representative, Youri Tielemans joined the club last summer to replace a host of outgoing stars. Tielemans played the entire 90 minutes against England in their group stage fixture and had a cameo in the games against Tunisia and Brazil.