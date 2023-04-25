8 most loyal footballers in the world right now (2023)

Loyalty has long been an integral part of club football. A player spending his entire career at one club, dedicating himself to its colors and crest, has often been seen as the ultimate display of loyalty and devotion.

However, in recent years, the number of one-team players has been on the decline. Players are increasingly tempted by the allure of bigger contracts, more exposure and greater success, leading to more frequent transfers between clubs.

While this shift has brought new levels of excitement and competition to the game, it has also led to a decline in the traditional values of loyalty and commitment that have always been associated with club football.

Nonetheless, there are still players who prioritize loyalty over financial gain and are willing to dedicate themselves to one club for the entirety of their careers. Without further ado, let's take a look at the eight most loyal footballers in the world right now.

#8 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid since 2009)

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema is a French striker who has been an integral part of Real Madrid's attack since 2009. He has seen many superstars come and go but has always stayed loyal to Los Blancos despite never suffering from a shortage of options.

Benzema has won numerous trophies with the Spanish giants, including five Champions League titles, and has become one of the most consistent goal-scorers in Europe.

Known for his technical skills and ability to link up play, Benzema is widely regarded as one of the best forwards in the game.

#7 Seamus Coleman (Everton since 2009)

Everton FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Seamus Coleman is an Irish right-back who has been with Everton since 2009. Known for his tenacity, work rate and attacking prowess, Coleman has established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League.

His dedication to the Toffees has earned him immense respect and admiration from fans and teammates alike. He has been Everton's captain since August 2019 but his current deal with them expires this summer and is yet to sign an extension.

#6 Iker Munian (Athletic Bilbao since 2009)

Athletic Club v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Santander

Iker Muniain is a Spanish attacking midfielder who has spent his entire career at Athletic Bilbao, having joined the club's youth system at the age of 13.

Muniain has become a talismanic figure for the Basque side, known for his dribbling skills, vision and leadership. He was appointed as the captain of Athletic Bilbao in 2019 and continues to wear the armband to this day.

He has won the Supercopa de Espana with Bilbao and has been capped at various levels for the Spanish national team.

#5 Stefan Radu (Lazio since 2008)

SS Lazio v AZ Alkmaar: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa Conference League

Stefan Radu is a Romanian defender who has played for Lazio since 2008. A versatile player capable of playing at centre-back, left-back or defensive midfield, Radu has been a consistent performer for the Rome-based club.

He has helped Lazio win the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana three times each. Radu's current contract with Lazio expires this summer and he revealed in late January that he will be retiring from football at the end of the season.

#4 Anthony Lopes (Olympique Lyon since 2008)

Olympique Lyonnais v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

Anthony Lopes is a Portuguese goalkeeper who has spent his entire career at Lyon, joining the club's youth system in 2000. Lopes made his senior team debut in 2008 and has since gone on to become one of the most reliable shot-stoppers in Ligue 1, known for his reflexes and distribution.

He was part of the Portuguese squad that won the Euros in 2016. Lopes looks likely to retire at Lyon after extending his contract until 2025 last summer.

#3 Koke (Atletico Madrid since 2008)

Atletico Madrid v Manchester City Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Koke is a Spanish midfielder who plays for Atletico Madrid. He joined the club's youth academy at the age of eight and made his first-team debut in 2009.

Known for his versatility and technical ability, Koke has become a key player for Atletico Madrid and has won numerous titles with the club, including two Europa League titles and two La Liga titles.

He has also been a regular member of the Spanish national team since 2013 and is widely regarded as one of the most efficient central midfielders of recent times.

#2 Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich since 2008)

1. FSV Mainz 05 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Thomas Muller is a legendary German forward who has played for Bayern Munich since 2008. Known for his versatility and intelligent movement, Muller has become a club legend at Bayern, winning plenty of honors including 11 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League trophies.

He has also been an important player for the German national team, helping them win the 2014 World Cup. The self-proclaimed 'Raumdeuter' (or space interpretor) is a joy to play alongside for attackers as his intelligent movement and playmaking abilities help create plenty of goalscoring chances for them.

#1 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona since 2007)

Manchester United v FC Barcelona: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Sergio Busquets is a Spanish midfielder who has spent his entire career at Barcelona, joining the club's youth system at the age of 11.

Busquets has become one of the most important players in Barcelona's history. He is renowned for his defensive contributions, passing accuracy, vision and leadership.

The Spanish legend has won numerous titles with the Catalan giants, including eight La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies, and has been capped 143 times for the Spanish national team.

