8 Metrics topped by Barcelona's Lionel Messi in LaLiga 2020-21

Another year, another record-breaking campaign for Lionel Messi, Barcelona's majestic captain and legend. At this point, it's more of a habit than an achievement.

The Argentine sent records tumbling after another incredible individual campaign across all fronts. While it might not have been his highest in terms of goals and assists, in the right context, his achievements are nothing short of commendable.

There was an immense amount of uncertainty regarding Lionel Messi's long-term future at Barcelona ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The forward famously came out with an interview in which he held nothing back and said things as they needed to be said. Lionel Messi opened up about his well-documented desire to leave the Nou Camp, addressed the rumours of ex-Barcelona superstar Neymar returning, and much more.

768 - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 is making his 768th appearance for @FCBarcelona in all competitions (661 goals and 263 assists), becoming the player with the most appearances for the club (Xavi Hernández, 767). Historic. pic.twitter.com/iYiCt6A2mZ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 21, 2021

With just a year left on his contract at the time, Lionel Messi wanted to leave Barcelona to try a new challenge. Barcelona eventually blocked his exit, and this seemingly messy situation had an impact on his displays on the pitch.

He didn't set the world alight at the start of the campaign, but by the end of it, he reminded the world of his unquestionable credentials. With his contract coming to an end soon, his future is still very much up in the air, and the Blaugrana's failures on the pitch won't make his choice any easier.

However, Barcelona's relatively disappointing 2020-21 and talk of a potential transfer should, by no means, overshadow the campaign Lionel Messi has had in Spain.

On that note, here, we take a look at the ten metrics in LaLiga Santander that Lionel Messi topped this season, and who trails him in second place.

Lionel Messi's LaLiga season for Barcelona in numbers

#1 Most goals: 30

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga Santander

Second place: Karim Benzema/Gerard Moreno (23)

Lionel Messi got off to a relatively slow start to the 2020-21 league campaign due to issues surrounding his future at the time. While a goal return of five goals in the first 12 games is still a great tally for the majority of the top-flight players, it was underwhelming for the 33-year-old.

After appearing to be on the brink of a disappointing season, Lionel Messi quickly turned things around with a staggering 14-game run with a goal or assist. His 18 goals during this period and a strong end to the season saw him win his record eighth Pichichi.

#2 Most goals and assists: 39

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Second place: Karim Benzema (32)

Much like his slow start to the season in terms of his scoring rate, Lionel Messi failed to create much in the early stages of the season with just one assist. This was, of course, until the aforementioned freak 14-game run he embarked on to single-handedly bring Barcelona higher up the table.

14 - Lionel Messi has either scored (18) or assisted (8) in each of his last 14 league games, the fourth time he has provided a goal involvement in 14+ consecutive LaLiga appearances after a run of 21 ending in 2013, a run of 18 ending in 2011 and a run of 16 ending in 2019. Tidy pic.twitter.com/3GQmQLuiLh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 22, 2021

Lionel Messi registered eight assists in this period and ended with a total of 30 league goals (highest) and nine assists, at least seven more than anyone else. His tally of nine league assists is the joint-lowest he's registered over the last decade, having assisted as many in 2016/17.

#3 Most shots: 191

Deportivo Alavés v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Second place: Karim Benzema (123)

It comes as no surprise to see that the league's top goalscorer has also attempted the highest number of shots in the league. This tally is inclusive of shots blocked by the opposition.

Quite remarkably, even if one were to remove Lionel Messi's blocked shots (55), his tally of 141 is still higher than anyone in the league, including their blocked shots. Karim Benzema's total was the next-highest with 123 (25 blocked), and Huesca's Rafa Mir came in at third with 120 (16 blocked).

Lionel Messi has also registered a staggering 91 shots on target, at least 36 higher than anyone else in the league.

Also read: 5 Most valuable Spanish players in Europe

1 / 2 NEXT