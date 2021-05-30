5 Most valuable Spanish players in Europe

It is no secret that the Spanish national side currently do not possess the riches they once did. La Furia Roja had to bid farewell to their golden generation of players that helped them win two UEFA Euro titles and a FIFA World Cup in a four-year span.

This era included players such as Andres Iniesta, Iker Casillas, David Villa, and several other legendary names.

Vicente del Bosque, the man responsible for two of Spain's biggest honours (World Cup, Euro 2012), was the last manager to enjoy this wealth of players. He was able to call up a host of mighty talented players every single time, and after he retired, the onus of Spain's transition period fell to Luis Enrique.

The former Barcelona coach has been regarded as one of the more impressive Spanish coaches over the last decade. He is now faced with the herculean task of rebuilding La Roja's core and making them competitive at the highest level once again, starting with Euro 2020.

While he may not have the Iniestas and Villas that Del Bosque was able to call up, Spain still do have a fair few interesting talents among their ranks. If they are nurtured well by club and country, these stars could go on to bring a lot of success for La Roja.

On that note, here is a look at the five most valuable Spanish players in Europe.

#5 Marcos Llorente | Atletico Madrid | €70m

Marcos Llorente kicks off this list as the fifth most valuable Spanish player in Europe at the moment. The midfielder was at Real Madrid since the age of 13 and switched allegiances to join Atletico Madrid in 2019, 11 years after joining Los Blancos. He left Real Madrid due to a lack of first-team opportunities, but his transformation after joining their rivals has simply been magnificent.

From a deep-lying midfielder at Real Madrid, Llorente was moved higher up the pitch by Diego Simeone and reaped the rewards of his faith in him.

15 - Atlético de Madrid's Marcos Llorente has had a hand in 15 goals in LaLiga in 2021 (7 goals and 8 assists), only Lionel Messi (27) and Gerard Moreno (16) have been involved in more in this period. Inspired. pic.twitter.com/38PIN5JXud — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 1, 2021

He has played as a second striker, box-to-box midfielder, and even at wing-back on occasion for Los Colchoneros, making him one of the most unique players in Europe. It would take a massive fee for any club to lure him away from Simeone's side.

#4 Rodrigo Hernandez | Manchester City | €70m

Another player with experience of playing under Diego Simeone, Rodri, is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. The Manchester City man is the metronome at the base of Pep Guardiola's midfield, keeping the game ticking for his side. He is often likened to his compatriot and the man he refers to as his idol, Sergio Busquets.

Few players in the world right now can play the holding role as well as pass the ball like Rodri can.

20 - Man City midfielder Rodri has regained possession and initiated an open play sequence that ended in a shot on 20 occasions in the Premier League this season, four more than any other player. Resourceful. pic.twitter.com/l78fsopwUG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2021

The midfielder's towering physique enables him to dominate the middle of the park aerially and on the ground, winning the ball back and spraying it around effortlessly. Rodri is the likeliest candidate to take over Busquets' mantle for Spain when the 32-year-old eventually calls it a day.

