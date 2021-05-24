Top 5 goalscorers in La Liga this season (2020-21)

After an entertaining campaign that provided one of the most thrilling title races in recent memory, the 2020-21 edition of LaLiga Santander has finally come to an end. For only the second time this century, Atletico Madrid beat the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid to the Spanish title, which they sealed with a 2-1 win against Real Valladolid on Matchday 38.

Real Madrid came mighty close and gave their cross-town rivals an incredible fight right down till the very last game. Zinedine Zidane's injury-ravaged Los Blancos ultimately fell two points short of Los Rojiblancos' point tally of 86.

Lionel Messi's Barcelona were in the fray for the LaLiga after a mid-season resurgence led by the captain. However, their push for the highest Spanish honour didn't last too long and they crashed out of the title race with a 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo.

Other clubs such as Sevilla and Real Betis left a great account of themselves as well, with the former ending the campaign just two points off the Blaugrana's 79. Their 77-point season is the highest tally they've accumulated in a single LaLiga season in their history.

Apart from the enthralling title race, LaLiga had some of the finest individual performers over the course of the 2020-21 campaign, including some incredible goalscorers. On that note, here, we take a look at the final standings in the race for the Spanish Golden Boot (Pichichi) in the 2020-21 campaign.

#5 Youssef El-Nesyri | Sevilla | 18 Goals

Sevilla FC v Real Betis - La Liga Santander

After a rather underwhelming return of four goals in nearly 800 minutes of league action for Sevilla last time around, Youssef El-Nesyri had a brilliant 2020-21 campaign. The Moroccan, who arrived from Leganes, was Julen Lopetegui's go-to man in attack, and he repaid the manager's faith with a great goal return.

El-Nesyri scored 18 goals in LaLiga for Sevilla, at an average of 0.47 goals per game. Quite astonishingly, each and every one of his goals came from within the opposition box.

Youssef En-Nesyri has now scored 18 goals in La Liga this season.



13 more than any other Sevilla player. 😳 pic.twitter.com/RMBM1ZQGQW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 12, 2021

The 23-year-old has been a brilliant addition to the fourth-placed LaLiga side, providing a different, fox-in-the-box type of player who has benefited massively from playing in Lopetegui's system. His tally of 18 is also the highest in the league for a player who is yet to register a single assist.

#4 Luis Suarez | Atletico Madrid | 21 Goals

Atletico de Madrid Celebrate Winning La Liga

Barcelona's decision to unceremoniously push Luis Suarez to the exit door came back to haunt them as he spearheaded their rivals, Atleti, to the league title. The veteran striker began the campaign in stunning form and helped his new side take up a comfortable position at the top of the league table.

The 34-year-old then endured a difficult run of games which saw him score just three goals from Matchday 23 to 36, which coincided with Atleti squandering a comfortable lead at the top. After racking up 19 goals, Suarez failed to score in six successive games, but he turned up for them when it mattered most.

21 - @atletienglish have collected 21 points thanks to 21 goals scored by Luis Suárez 🇺🇾 in @LaLigaEN this season, more than any other player in the competition this term. Deciding#AtleticodeMadrid#Atletico pic.twitter.com/PJzSpfq8HJ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 22, 2021

El Pistolero scored a goal in their penultimate and final league fixtures of the season to seal a historic title win. It was a brilliant campaign for one of his generation's finest strikers. He might not have scored as many as some others, but his goals were worth their weight in gold to Atleti.

Also read: Ranking the 5 most likely destinations for Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane

1 / 2 NEXT