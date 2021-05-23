Premier League 2020/21: Final Golden Boot, most assists, and Golden Glove standings after Matchday 38

It was an eventful day of Premier League 2020-21 football as all 20 clubs played out their final fixtures simultaneously to bring an incredible top-flight campaign to an end.

Manchester City celebrated winning their fifth Premier League title in stunning style as they demolished Everton by a scoreline of 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium. The Cityzens bid farewell to arguably their greatest-ever player, Sergio Aguero, who treated the supporters to a brilliant cameo off the bench.

2 - Sergio Agüero has scored two goals as a substitute for Manchester City for only the second time, the first being his club debut against Swansea City in August 2011. Poetic. pic.twitter.com/XoxEStEetq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 23, 2021

Another farewell was at the Molineux, where Nuno Espirito Santo called time on his remarkable four-year spell with Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, he couldn't sign off with a win in front of the Wolves' faithful as his side lost 2-1 to a second-string Manchester United.

One of the most thrilling storylines of the day was the race for UEFA Champions League football as Chelsea, Liverpool, and Leicester City competed for two spots.

Liverpool won their fixture at Anfield by a scoreline of 2-0 against a departing Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace and sealed third place on the table. Liverpool also said goodbye to one of the most influential figures of their successful era under Jurgen Klopp, Gini Wijnaldum.

A Liverpool legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BGvleny9JL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 23, 2021

Chelsea nearly let a top-four place slip as they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa at Villa Park, but their blushes were saved by an incredible turn of events at the King Power Stadium.

Jamie Vardy gave Leicester City a 2-1 lead to keep their chase for Champions League football alive. However, Brendan Rodgers' side endured a catastrophic collapse as Tottenham Hotspur came back to win the game 4-2 after a late show from Gareth Bale.

FULL-TIME Leicester 2-4 Spurs



Gareth Bale's late brace seals victory for Spurs on the final day#LEITOT pic.twitter.com/d8lAYNdQFE — Premier League (@premierleague) May 23, 2021

Leicester City are set to play UEFA Europa League football alongside West Ham United, who qualified for European competition for the first time in 22 years after a 2-0 win at home against Southampton. Spurs' win at the King Power sees them qualify for the new UEFA Conference League.

Arsenal's disastrous campaign has led to them failing to qualify for Europe for the first time in 26 years as they finished in eighth place despite a 2-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion. Newly-promoted side Leeds United sealed a brilliant ninth-place finish, with Carlo Ancelotti's Everton rounding off the top ten in the table.

Here, we take a look at the standings for the Premier League's individual leaderboards at the end of a brilliant campaign.

Premier League Golden Boot standings

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

#5 Dominic Calvert-Lewin | Everton | 16 Goals

Much like Bamford, the towering Everton star has also enjoyed a career-best campaign in the Premier League with a brilliant 16-goal tally. Dominic Calvert-Lewin couldn't end his season with a goal on the final day against Manchester City.

=#4 Patrick Bamford | Leeds United | 17 Goals

The Englishman had a career-best Premier League season and spearheaded a brilliant Leeds United side upon their return to the top-flight. Ended with 17 goals, including a strike on the final day.

=#4 Son Heung-Min | Tottenham Hotspur | 17 goals

Son Heung-Min began the season in red-hot form, and despite enduring a dry patch in the middle of the season, the forward still ended up with his best figures in the Premier League. He couldn't improve his tally on the final day of the campaign.

#3 Bruno Fernandes | Manchester United | 18 goals

Bruno Fernandes registered the highest goal tally by any Manchester United player in the Premier League since Robin van Persie in 2012/13. Fernandes was rested by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in their final league game.

#2 Mohamed Salah | Liverpool | 22 goals

Mohamed Salah continues to deliver consistently for the Reds but he narrowly missed out on a third Premier League Golden Boot in the last four years. The Egyptian superstar has been phenomenal despite Liverpool's struggles over the season and finished with 22 goals.

#1 Harry Kane | Tottenham Hotspur | 23 goals

Harry Kane won the Premier League Golden Boot for the first time since his 29-goal season in 2016/17 after an outstanding individual campaign. The English superstar was brilliant in what could possibly be his last campaign with Spurs.

