Ranking the 5 most likely destinations for Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane sent shockwaves through the Premier League this week after multiple sources claimed he wants to leave the club. The prolific Englishman, widely regarded as one of the best players in world football at the moment, is reportedly ready to bring his 16-year association with the North London club to an end.

Kane joined Spurs at the age of 11 and rose through the ranks to become one of the best players produced in the club's history. He grew into their most important player under former manager Mauricio Pochettino and fired Spurs to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final in 2018/19.

Overall, he's played 241 Premier League games for Spurs and scored 165 goals, making him the highest-scoring player to have never won the title.

After more than a decade of professional football without winning a piece of silverware, the 27-year-old has hinted that he would want a move away to fulfill his potential. Speaking to Gary Neville of Sky Sports in an exclusive interview, Kane expressed;

"I don't know, I mean he [Spurs chairman Daniel Levy] might want to sell me. He might be thinking, 'If I could get £100m for you, then why not?' Do you know what I mean? I'm not going to be worth that for the next 2 or 3 years."

"I hope we have a good enough relationship. I've given the club… well, I've been there 16 years of my life. So, I hope that we can have a good honest conversation and see where we are at in that aspect."

With his desire to leave Spurs out in the open, there is a real possibility of Kane leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium come summer.

Here, we take a look at the potential clubs he could join in the transfer window.

#5 Real Madrid | LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

A relatively straightforward and safe option for Harry Kane to consider joining would be Real Madrid. The Spanish champions are the most decorated club on the continent and will give K a great opportunity at winning silverware season after season. Kane mentioned his desire to play 'in the biggest games', and should he move to Los Blancos, playing in the UCL regularly is effectively guaranteed.

It could also be an option preferred by Spurs, and understandably so, as they could then avoid the England captain to a direct rival. Kane could be the long-term successor to 33-year-old Karim Benzema and play alongside some of the best players in the world.

One of the only potential stumbling blocks in this scenario is whether Kane would want to leave the Premier League. Kane has already racked up 165 goals at the age of 27, and he remains in contention to break Alan Shearer's record Premier League tally of 260 goals.

#4 Paris Saint-Germain | Uber Eats Ligue 1

FC Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

The second of two foreign clubs on this list, Paris Saint-Germain, could be another excellent option for Harry Kane to consider. The striker could play alongside one of the best players of his generation in Neymar and reunite with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine had a great relationship with Kane and knew how to bring the best out of him, which could benefit the striker massively.

It could potentially benefit PSG as well, given that Kylian Mbappe's future is currently unclear. Kane could prove to be a great replacement for the French superstar, who has been their top scorer for three successive campaigns. He could also win silverware aplenty as PSG have won seven of the last eight league titles in France along with six Coupes de France.

That being said, the only issue that could crop up is Kane's willingness (or lack of) to leave his homeland, much like in Real Madrid's case. Les Parisiens would presumably have no problem funding a move for the striker, but that is only if he is open to moving abroad.

