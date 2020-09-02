5 greatest teams in Premier League history

Not for nothing is the Premier League known as the most competitive football league in the world. Ever since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has been the home of high-octane football, superstar managers and players, and agony and ecstasy. It is the only league in Europe that has a highly-competitive setup of top clubs and more than just the usual 2-3 contenders for the title.

Over the years, the Premier League has witnessed great eras involving great clubs. Manchester United, stewarded by the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, remained the big boys with the most success in the 90s and into the 2000s. Arsenal, and then Chelsea, challenged and successfully wrenched off the Red Devils' crown on multiple occasions before the latter managed an upswing.

The current era of the Premier League, though, is well and truly dominated by two titans when it comes to title contenders: Manchester City and Liverpool. Both play an attractive brand of attacking football and take no prisoners. But what if we try to rank the best clubs of the Premier League era according to their performances in particular seasons? Where will the great Manchester City and Liverpool teams of the current generation stack up? Let's find out.

Top five Premier League teams of all time:

#1 Manchester City 2017-18 (Record-breaking aesthetes)

Manchester City dominated the Premier League in the 2017-18 season.

How can one not rank this team at the top of this list? The first Premier League team to reach the Holy Grail of a 100-point season, Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, broke numerous other records while playing a beautiful brand of breathtaking passing football. While Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva and co. pulled the strings in midfield, Sergio Aguero, up front, was at his lethal best, netting 21 times during a stellar run.

City scored the most goals (106), recorded the most wins (32) and the most away wins (16) while setting 12 records which also included reaching the 100-point mark. Yet they dropped two games, unlike another famous entry on this list, which showed that City played to win, attacking at every go during a relentless, stylish, devastating season.

Will Manchester City's 2017-18 season ever be surpassed or even replicated?

#2 Arsenal 2003-04 (Invincibles)

Thierry Henry was devastating during Arsenal's 2003-04 season.

For many, this team should be on top. After all, 'The Invinicibles' are the only team to have gone through an entire Premier League season without losing a single match.

Winning 26 games and drawing the other 12, Arsene Wenger's superb side were extremely potent going forward, with Dennis Bergkamp playing in the hole and Thierry Henry netting 30 goals. Players like Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg also had their best time of their lives on a football pitch.

They were solid defensively as well, with the Gunners only conceding 26 goals in a defence that had Patrick Viera acting as a shield and Kolo Toure playing like the Rock of Gibraltar at the back.

The Invincibles, however, rank behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in this Premier League countdown. That is because, well, they were more pragmatic having to stave off the challenge of high-spending Chelsea while only making minimum additions to the squad (Only goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was brought in during the summer). Nevertheless, the season was a testament to Wenger's amazing strategic and management skills.