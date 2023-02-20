8 players who have scored the most free-kick goals in history

In football, scoring from free-kicks is a crucial skill that can often make the difference in a game. The success rate of free-kicks varies depending on the player's skill and the situation. But when executed correctly, scoring from a free-kick can be a spectacular and game-changing moment.

Free-kick specialists have the ability to change the course of a game with a single kick. Their precision and accuracy are essential in scoring goals from set pieces. They are often the go-to players in high-pressure situations and their ability to deliver when it matters most makes them crucial members of any team.

Let's take a look at the eight players with the most free-kick goals in history.

#8 Lionel Messi - 61 free-kick goals

With his wonderful 95th minute free-kick winner against Lille on Sunday (19 February), Lionel Messi has now taken his free-kick goal tally to 61. Lionel Messi, one of the best in the history of the sport, slowly integrated free-kicks into his game over time.

When he first started playing professionally, he was primarily a dribbler and relied on his speed and agility to beat defenders. However, he gradually developed his free-kick-taking ability through practice and perseverance and it has now become a significant weapon in his arsenal.

Right now, he is one of the very best in the business when it comes to finding the back of the net from a dead-ball situation.

#7 Diego Maradona - 62 free-kick goals

Messi is often likened to his compatriot and one of the greatest of all time, Diego Maradona. Both players have similar playing styles and were nearly impossible to shake off the ball. Maradona was capable of producing magic on the football pitch and he inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986.

Like Messi, Maradona was also exceptional at free-kicks. His free-kick ability was a significant part of his game. Maradona had exceptional precision and power in his shots and was known for scoring several crucial goals from free-kicks throughout his career. He scored a total of 62 goals from free-kicks in his career.

#6 Zico - 62 free-kick goals

Arthur Antunes Coimbra, popularly known as Zico, is a retired Brazilian footballer widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in the history of the game.

He spent most of his career playing for Flamengo in Brazil and won several domestic and international titles, including the Copa Libertadores and the Intercontinental Cup.

Zico was a popular figure thanks to his exceptional free-kick abilities, with many experts and fans considering him to be one of the greatest free-kick takers of all time.

He had a unique technique that involved striking the ball with the instep and generating considerable pace and swerve, making it difficult for goalkeepers to save. The Brazilian legend scored a remarkable 62 goals from free-kicks in his career.

#5 David Beckham - 65 free-kick goals

David Beckham is one of the most iconic sporting personalities in the world. The retired English footballer is a style icon and is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet. But it's important to note that his immense popularity is a by-product of his incredible footballing abilities and accomplishments in the beautiful game.

Beckham played for several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. He has won numerous domestic and international titles, including the Premier League, La Liga and the Champions League.

Beckham is renowned for his exceptional free-kick abilities and is widely regarded as one of the best free-kick takers in the history of the game. His trademark technique involved striking the ball with incredible precision and bending it over the wall and into the top corner of the goal.

Beckham has scored a total of 65 free-kick goals in his career.

#4 Victor Legrotaglie - 66 free-kick goals

Victor Antonio Legrottaglie may not be a familiar name to many, which is understandable as he played as a midfielder between 1953 and 1976.

Despite attracting interest from European giants like Real Madrid and Inter Milan, he decided to spend his entire club career in his native Argentina, mostly playing for Gimnasia y Esgrima.

He still holds the record for the highest number of free-kick goals scored by an Argentinean player, with a total of 66 goals, ahead of Maradona and Messi.

#3 Ronaldinho - 66 free-kick goals

Ronaldinho is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most exciting attackers of all time. In his illustrious career, the Brazilian legend played for European giants like Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, winning a number of titles including the World Cup and the Champions League.

Ronaldinho's ability to wade his way past opponents was otherworldly and he possessed immaculate ball control, vision and passing range. He also mastered the art of free-kicks and was quite prolific at scoring from set-pieces.

The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner scored a grand total of 66 free-kick goals in his career.

#2 Pele - 70 free-kick goals

Pele is one of the greatest footballers of all time and is also one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport. He played for the Brazilian national team and Santos and has won three World Cups in addition to numerous domestic and other international titles.

He has scored over 1000 goals in his career and is regarded as one of the greatest goalscorers of all time. Pele was also an excellent free-kick taker. He was renowned for his ability to induce plenty of power into his free-kicks and find the back of the net with precision.

Pele is one of the all-time greats when it comes to free-kicks and has scored 70 free-kick goals in his career.

#1 Juninho Pernambucano - 77 free-kick goals

Juninho Pernambucano is the GOAT of free-kicks. Juninho's legacy in soccer is primarily built around his free-kick abilities, with many of his goals coming from set pieces.

His technique and accuracy were unmatched, as he was able to bend the ball around walls and into the top corners of the net with ease. Juninho used a variety of techniques when it came to free-kicks and found success with every single one of them.

He scored a whopping 77 goals from free-kicks in his career.

