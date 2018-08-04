The no. 9 Curse at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea no. 9s

The number one striker of the team is usually provided the no. 9 Jersey. Alvaro Morata recently wore the #9 jerseys and hasn't sneezed in the direction of goals lately before changing his jersey number to no. 29 to mark the day of his twin children's birth. Many of the Chelsea's no. 9 have flopped since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink last wore it. The no. 9 Jersey has been synonymous with poor performances at Stamford Bridge. Let's take a look at 8 Players who wore the no. 9 Jersey and struggled.

Mateja Kežman

#8 Mateja Kežman:

The Serbian international arrived at the Stamford Bridge alongside PSV teammate Arjen Robben and was burdened by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's hefty no. 9 jersey. While the Dutchman had lit up west London for years, Kežman flopped under pressure, providing a very little competition to Didier Drogba. It took him until December to knock his first goal which was just an injury-time pitty penalty in the 4-0 battering against Newcastle. He scored three more league goals through the season before getting booted out to Athletico Madrid. In 2011, Kežman claimed to Sky Sports that the move to west London was the best thing that has happened in his career, He might want to have a look at the stats.

