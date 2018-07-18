Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
8 potential replacements for Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.28K   //    18 Jul 2018, 20:20 IST

Sunderland v Chelsea - Premier League
Thibaut Courtois is all set to bid adieu to Chelsea

Although Chelsea ended their 2017-18 season on a high note by clinching the FA Cup trophy, on balance it was a substandard season for The Pensioners.

The club finished the Premier League on the fifth place, which also means that they won't be playing in Europe's top flight next season as they missed out on Champions League football. Antonio Conte's side were also particularly underwhelming in the Champions League, losing out to Barcelona.

Consequently, The Blues are making massive changes in the ongoing transfer window. Antonio Conte has been shown the door, Maurizio Sarri has taken up the managerial position and Jorginho has been signed for €57m.

While all this transfer activity has taken place, many other rumours with regard to Chelsea have also been making the rounds in recent times.

And the club who is giving The Pensioners a hard time is none other than the 13-time Champions League winner -- Real Madrid. Los Blancos are in intense pursuit of Chelsea's two star players -- Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois.

In the past few hours, reports have emerged from reliable sources that suggest that both the parties have reached a £31 million deal for Thibaut Courtois. If the sensational move is materialized, Chelsea will undoubtedly be dealt a major blow ahead of the 2018-19 season.

While it would be difficult to fill the void left by the World Cup Golden Glove winner, these are eight goalkeepers Chelsea could consider.

#8 Jan Oblak

Club Atletico de Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Can the Slovenian fill the massive boots of Courtois at Chelsea?

Over the course of the past few years, Jan Oblak has merchandised himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in the world football by virtue of his consistent performances for Atletico Madrid.

The Slovenian was exceptionally impressive for Los Colchoneros in the recently-concluded season where he inspired the club to their third Europa League title and a commendable second-placed finish in La Liga, ahead of Real Madrid.

In the Primera División, he made 82 saves last season having kept 21 clean sheets with a pass accuracy of 49%. The 25-year-old was also linked with Chelsea back in April 2018, and might agree on a move to Stamford Bridge after the Courtois' transfer.

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
