8 Premier League players with 4 assists in a single game

Passing the ball is something all footballers can do. Executing a perfectly threaded through-pass, on the other hand, is not always easy for even professional footballers. Consistently making key passes and creating chances game after game for your teammates is the sort of thing that's left for only the most creative stars to handle.

Assists are not easy to come by, especially because you have to rely on the player you've provided that sublime pass to slot the ball past the goalkeeper clinically. That's why assist records are difficult to break.

Thierry Henry still holds the record for the most assists in a league season (20), which Kevin de Bruyne recently reached but couldn't surpass. Ryan Giggs still holds the record for the most assists in a career (162), with over 40 assists more than the next player on the list.

However, neither Giggs nor Henry are part of the Premier League's most exclusive records club in history: assisting your teammates four times in a single Premier League game! In fact, there are only eight players in the history of the Premier League who have achieved such an astounding feat.

Today, Paul Pogba joined the club, triggering elite status by setting up four goals for Bruno Fernandes (2), Mason Greenwood, and Fred. So without further ado, let's take a look at the list of the eight players who have all, at some point in their careers, made four assists in a single Premier League game.

#8 Dennis Bergkamp | Arsenal, 1999

Dennis Bergkamp of Arsenal with the Premier League Goal of the Season award

One of the most creative strikers to ever play for the Gunners, Dennis Bergkamp was the iconic star who opened up this exclusive club in 1999. Quick on his feet with the sublime vision usually found in midfielders, the Dutchman created an astonishing four goals against Leicester City.

Arsenal youngster Nicolas Anelka scored the majority of the four assists on the night, picking up a fine hat-trick and helping his team-mate set a new record.

Bergkamp was a world-class footballer with a lot of iconic moments and performances, especially in the final third. But that quartet of assists has to be his best performance ever.

#7 Jose Antonio Reyes | Arsenal, 2006

Manchester City v Arsenal

This was when Arsenal hosted Middlesbrough at Highbury and gave them a profound and remorseless 7-0 thrashing. Many accolades went to Thierry Henry for his clinical performance in front of goal and his hat-trick, but the Frenchman's exploits were nothing compared to what Jose Antonio Reyes did in that game.

The late Spaniard took the game to Middlesbrough, mesmerizing them with every turn, twist, and pass. Before the game was over, he had aided his team's cause with a sublime four assists. With his performance that day, Reyes elevated himself to elite status as the second player in Premier League history to achieve that feat.

#6 Cesc Fabregas | Arsenal, 2009

Everton v Arsenal

It is common knowledge that the former Arsenal star is in second place for the record of most assists in Premier League history. While he remains 42 assists below Giggs' remarkable 162, he surpasses the Manchester United legend when it comes to a different assist record: four assists in a single Premier League game.

19 & 182 - Only Cesc Fabregas (18y & 236d) has reached 50 Premier League appearances for Arsenal at a younger age than Bukayo Saka (19y & 182d). Future. #BURARS pic.twitter.com/a325M2rm7F — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 6, 2021

Playing against Blackburn in 2009, Fabregas was explosive for Wenger's side in their 6-2 win. Dominating the midfield for most of the match, the former Barcelona star put his name on the scoresheet, while assisting his fellow teammates with a record four goals. That match made him only the third player in history to achieve this.

