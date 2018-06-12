Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
8 Records Broken by Manchester City in the 2017/18 Premier League season

New List of potentially Unbreakable Premier League Records set by Champions Man City last campaign.

Akshaj Sinha
ANALYST
12 Jun 2018

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
CHAMPIONS ELECT!!!

The 2017/18 Premier League campaign witnessed sheer dominance and power from Champions Manchester City. Pep Guardiola and his club produced scintillating football throughout the campaign that was ultimately culminated in a plethora of goals, wins, and points.

City steamrolled past their opponents and were barely challenged by any team in the league as the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and many others were a joy to watch as Guardiola and his side beat every opposition en route to establishing themselves at the summit of English football.

The road to success started first when Manchester City smashed Arsenal to seal the Carabao Cup in February before wrapping up the title race in April to complete a domestic double, in a season where they set a new milestone one after the other.

On that note, here are the records accomplished by City in the Premier League last season:

#8 Biggest Points Gap to 2nd Place

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League
Mourinho and Man Utd kept falling behind in the title race

Manchester City finished the season with an astonishing 100 points whereas fierce and hated rivals Manchester United finished second on 81 points. The points difference of 19 was between the top two was a new record set by the three-time Premier League Champs as both the clubs had totally contrasting seasons.

City broke United's long-standing record of 18 points between first and second when the Red Devils had comfortably won the league title in their historic treble-winning 1999-00 season, finishing on 91 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal who secured only 73 points.

Manchester City was on a rampage last season, winning game after game whereas Man United found it very hard to keep up and let the pressure climb on themselves, losing games and dropping points in winnable fixtures as they were lagging behind their neighbours all throughout the season.



Premier League 2017-18 Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Raheem Sterling Pep Guardiola Etihad Stadium
