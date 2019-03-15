9 footballers who received perfect ratings from L'Equipe

Dusan Tadic got a 10/10 rating from L'Equipe after his performance against Real Madrid.

L'Equipe is a French sports daily, and it covers various sports such as football, rugby, motorsport, and cycling.

L'Equipe hands out player ratings for football matches based on the performances of the players. It has a reputation for being critical with their ratings and till date, only nine players have managed to get a perfect "10/10" rating from the French newspaper.

Dusan Tadic was the latest entrant to the list after his spectacular performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg. To put into perspective how tough it is to receive a perfect rating, Cristiano Ronaldo only got a "9/10" after his performance against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League earlier in the week.

Here are the nine players who have been fortunate enough to get the rare "10/10" rating from L'Equipe:

#1 Franck Sauzee - FranceU21 vs GreeceU21s (1988)

France won the U-21 World Cup in 1988, a decade earlier than the feat achieved by the senior national team. The first leg of the final was a goalless draw between France and Greece. In the second leg, 22-year-old Franck Sauzee scored two outstanding goals and was a menace throughout the game.

The Frenchman went on to represent the national team 39 times and was largely a journeyman in the Ligue1. He ended his career as a cult hero for Scottish club Hibernian and earned great plaudits for his performances in Scotland.

#2 Bruno Martini - FranceU21s vs Greece U21s (1988)

Another player from the same game to win a perfect rating from the French publication was Bruno Martini. The former Auxerre goalkeeper also won the same accolade, following his heroics against Greece.

Martini was highly praised for keeping a clean sheet against Greece in the final. The goalkeeper represented Auxerre for 13 years. He would go on to have 31 caps for the French national team and participated in the UEFA European Championships in 1992 and 1996.

