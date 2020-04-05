9 players who left Manchester United under Solskjaer - Where are they now?

Solskjaer has been in permanent charge of the club for only 12 months, but has shown the exit door to many players.

We take a look at the impact of these exits and the current status of the players.

BlameFootball FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

Manchester City v Manchester United - Carabao Cup: Semi Final

Several of Manchester United’s recent woes have been attributed to poor planning when it came to transfers: Both arrivals and departures. While a vast majority of the blame has been attached to the failure in bringing players, there hasn’t been much discussion on just how vital the choice to let certain players go was.

Thus, let us take this opportunity to take a quick look at the nine players that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer elected to show the exit door to at Manchester United and see how they are doing.

Club: Shandong Luneng

Fee: €7.20 million

The Belgian midfielder was a staple in the Jose Mourinho era, often functioning as an impact substitute, and was almost always a reliable presence.The obvious impact of the exit was that a player of Fellaini’s physicality was lost. In the Chinese Super League, he has been fairly prolific with a knack for the odd goal.

#2. Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia.

Club: LDU Quito

Fee: Free transfer

The choice to let go of the Ecuadorian was hailed at the time, particularly given his age.

Advertisement

What Solskjaer achieved through this departure was paving the path for the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot to set the base for the next generation of right-backs at Old Trafford.

At LDU Quito, Valencia has been fairly regular and back in his home nation.

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Fee: Free Transfer

A move that has been repeatedly criticized given how United’s midfield looks destabilized when the likes of Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba are out injured.

Herrera hasn't been thriving at Paris but the absence of a replacement has made the void seem particularly big at the Mancunian outfit.

Lukaku at Inter.

Club: Inter Milan

Fee: €65 million

Arguably the most divisive of Solskjaer’s choices when it comes to letting go of players, Lukaku had a mixed time at Old Trafford. The Belgian striker was clearly not a good fit for the system at United and his individual shortcomings did stand out at times.

However, the hole in clinical finishing that he has left at the club, not to mention the act of removing an experienced striker, have left a lasting damage to the Red Devils’ chances this campaign. This, despite Anthony Marial doing his best in the No.9 role.

On the contrary, the move was a brilliant one for Lukaku, who has now bagged upwards of 21 goals this season for Inter.

Club: Inter Milan

Fee: On Loan

This was the exit that fans were practically begging for given how poorly the former Arsenal forward had fared at Old Trafford. Solskjaer, however, has backed him for a fruitful return with his time at Inter resulting in a single goal and a long injured spell.

#6. Chris Smalling

Chris Smalling.

Club: AS Roma

Fee: On Loan

Arguably the most unwise transfer decision that United made, in retrospect, given just how incredibly well Smalling has been functioning for the Serie A club.

Having said that, an argument can also be made that the rise in performance wouldn’t have occurred on the bench back in Manchester.

A player that United must seriously consider for a long-term return.

Club: Parma

Fee: €2.4 million

Matteo Darmian was the standout surplus talent at Old Trafford and multiple regimes made little use of him. At Parma, the Italian has been indispensable, even notching an assist, with reports now suggesting that a move to Inter Milan may be on the cards in the summer.

#8. Ashley Young

Udinese Calcio v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Club: Inter Milan

Fee: €1.5 million

United’s captain bowed out with dignity, given the advanced stage of his career. At Milan, 34-year-old is a clear favorite of Antonio Conte and is certainly notching up good football for a player of his age.

#9. Marcos Rojo

Club: Estudiantes

Cost: On Loan

Rojo’s departure was another one of those affairs that ought to have been sanctioned much earlier, mainly due to injury woes. As such, a move back to Argentina, initially on a temporary basis, could do wonders for him in regaining his form and potentially making a return to European football.

In conclusion

All in all, the exits that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sanctioned during his tenure so far at United have largely made sense and go in line with his bigger ethos of rebuilding the club and transitioning the Red Devils back to the summit of the game, however slow and frustrating a journey that might be.