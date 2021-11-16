‘A boring one but he’ll be happy’ – Patrice Evra reveals he would cook “really sad meal” if Cristiano Ronaldo ever visited his place

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has revealed that he would cook a "sad meal" for Cristiano Ronaldo if he invites the Red Devils forward to his house. The Frenchman, though, feels the Portuguese superstar will be happy with whatever is on offer.

Despite being 36, Ronaldo still has two years remaining on his contract with Manchester United. There is also an option to extend the deal by another year, which means the forward could play until the age of 39 and possibly beyond.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been able to retain his name as one of the best footballers of the generation over the years due to his fitness. Ronaldo has often been lauded for his determination to stay in the best shape.

One person who has watched Ronaldo's determination closely is former Manchester United star Evra. The two played over 121 games together during their time at Old Trafford.

Evra has previously opened up about Ronaldo's eating habits. While the Frenchman is not a fan of having meals with the forward, he is an admirer of the extent to which the player is willing to go to stay fit.

The former defender has now provided another interesting insight into Ronaldo's eating habits. Asked what he would cook for Ronaldo if he invited the Manchester United star home, Evra explained that his former team-mate would be happy with a "sad meal" that included just salad and water. He said:

“Oh my God! [laughs] Salad, still water, no bread, no butter! We’re going to be in the gym, definitely. Yeah, a really sad, sad meal. A boring one, yeah. And he will be happy!”

Ronaldo made his senior debut for Sporting Lisbon in 2002. During his 20 years as a senior footballer, the Portugal international has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world. The forward has represented Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Many believe Ronaldo's ability to remain as one of the best footballers in the world for over a decade is down to his fitness and determination.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine form for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus in what was one of the biggest transfers of the summer. The Portugal international returned to Old Trafford 12 years after leaving the club for Real Madrid.

Ronaldo's second stint with Manchester United has not been as smooth as he would have wanted so far. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side currently sit sixth in the Premier League table and have also suffered disappointing defeats to arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

The 36-year-old, though, has been one of the shining lights in the Manchester United squad this term. He has scored nine goals and provided one assist in 12 appearances.

