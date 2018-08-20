Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Juventus' performance against Chievo Verona an early red flag for the Bianconeri

Nnanna Mba
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
70   //    20 Aug 2018, 01:42 IST

Chievo Verona v Juventus - Serie A
Ronaldo's long-range shot against Chievo Verona.

The Bianconeri took their opening game of the new Serie A season against Chievo Verona in the typical manner that fans of the beautiful game generally expect from Juventus. They dominated possession from the first kick, keeping it at 80% for the first half, and a 73% average for the game. With near-perfect pass accuracy, 26 shots at goal, and all the corners in the game, it all pointed towards a Juve win.

What put a dark cloud on what would have been a lovely day for the Old Lady was the final scoreline. Not only did Allegri's men fail to score more than 2 goals, they conceded 2, and were lucky to have an own goal to their benefit.

As exciting as those stats do sound, Juventus weren't actually a major threat for most of the game. Their first goal was through Sami Khedira when the home side failed to clear a Juan Cuadrado free-kick. Their second came from a Bernardeschi corner, headed home as an own goal by Mattia Bani.

Juventus only became desperate to finish the game with three points when time started to run out. Ronaldo’s curler was saved by Sorrentino, who was knocked out cold during a disallowed Mandzukic goal.

In the 93rd minute, Juventus finally scored a goal from open play thanks to Alex Sandro's vision and Bernardeschi’s quick touch.

Juventus managed to create more chances in those final 20 minutes than most of the game. As much as Juventus won those three points out of luck, fans are going to demand a lot more offensively and defensively.

The first goal by Chievo was conceded due to poor defending. No one was marking Stepinski, who was able to make an unchallenged header in the box. The second goal came from a penalty coolly slotted by Giaccherini. That Juve was unable to make something click till the 93rd minute is majorly disappointing, three points won or not.

Allegri will have to make this clear to his boys.

Nnanna Mba
CONTRIBUTOR
