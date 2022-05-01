"A captain of Arsenal can be without an armband" - 29-year-old Arsenal star opens up about captaincy and relationship with Mikel Arteta

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has opened up about the captaincy and his relationship with manager Mikel Arteta.

It has been an up-and-down ride for the Swiss international at the Emirates over the years following his big move from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2016. He was appointed skipper of the Gunners for a brief amount of time before eventually being stripped off the armband in November 2019.

Xhaka was booed off by Arsenal fans at being substituted in a game against Crystal Palace following which he swore and threw the captain's armband to the floor.

He has since enjoyed a resurgence in his form and appears to be a popular figure among the Arsenal fans once again.

Granit Xhaka was recently asked regarding the captaincy of the North London club and he suggested that one does not need the armband to become a leader.

He insisted that he was not ready to take the armband when Eddie Nketiah handed him the armband late in a 2-1 win over Brentford back in February. The Swiss midfielder told Sky Sports:

"I will never say never. I was not ready for that again."

"A captain of Arsenal can be without an armband and I am trying to lead the game and the players without the armband, but if tomorrow someone from the football club comes and asks if I want to take it I will be here because I know I am ready again to do it."

The 29-year-old has also reflected on his excellent relationship with manager Mikel Arteta and credits the Spaniard for supporting him. He added:

"If every fan, or individual spent five, 10 minutes with Granit - even two minutes - they will understand the person he is, the professional that he is and how much he cares about the club."

"Mikel and I are very close, When he came two years ago he told me exactly what I wanted to hear. I was missing a coach like him, very warm and open with clear ideas and he is always behind me no matter what people were saying about me."

"I am not just like this on the weekend but day to day. I am 29 but I want to improve. I am still hungry to achieve something and I want to give Mikel something back because he was always the guy who supported me."

Granit Xhaka could be a good choice for Arsenal captaincy next season

With Alexandre Lacazette looking destined to leave the club this summer with his contract expiring, the Gunners will be in need of a new skipper.

Xhaka, following his excellent run of form of late, could be a great choice for the armband.

The Swiss international is one of the very few senior players at Arsenal who would get into the starting XI almost on a weekly basis.

He has also been at the club for a long time and has immense experience as a skipper, having captained both Switzerland and Borussia Mönchengladbach for a long time.

