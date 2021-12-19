"A difference maker" - Xavi says Barcelona youngster has 'no ceiling' after 3-2 Elche win

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has heaped praise on teenage sensation Gavi after his performance in Barcelona's 3-2 win over Elche in La Liga on Saturday.

Ferran Jutgla gave Barcelona the lead in the 16th minute before Gavi scored his first-ever senior goal to help the Spanish giants double their lead in the 19th minute.

The Blaugrana squandered their two-goal lead in the second half as Elche scored twice in the space of just two minutes to level the score.

However, Nico Gonzalez scored the game-winning goal for the Catalan giants in the 85th minute to help Xavi's size claim a much-needed 3-2 victory over Elche.

Xavi lauded Gavi for his game-changing performance against Elche and claimed that the 17-year-old is the future of Barcelona.

'The way he plays the game is spectacular and he has ambition and personality. He is the future of this club. But not only him, also Araujo, Balde, Nico, Abde. They are the future of the team and the club. They are a fantastic generation. At that age I was scared, but they are wonderful," said Xavi as per Marca.

"Gavi is a difference maker and I'm delighted to have him, but I don't want to compare him to anyone. He has no ceiling."

Gavi rose through the youth ranks at Barcelona before making his debut for the club this season. The teenage sensation immediately became a key member of Barcelona's starting line-up and has gone on to make 21 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Gavi's incredible performances for Barcelona earned him a call-up to the Spanish national team in October.

He became the youngest-ever player to represent Spain when he made his debut for Luis Enrique's side against Italy in the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League on October 6.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Barcelona 3-2 Elche: Nico Gonzalez strikes late and Gavi scores wondergoal to grab win for Xavi's side trib.al/UByBV1x Barcelona 3-2 Elche: Nico Gonzalez strikes late and Gavi scores wondergoal to grab win for Xavi's side trib.al/UByBV1x

Barcelona handed major boost in their pursuit of Manchester United star

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

According to Mundo Deportivo, Edinson Cavani is considering a move away from Manchester United during the January transfer window.

The Uruguayan striker has struggled to make an impact during the first half of the season due to injuries and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus last summer. He has made just eight appearances for the Red Devils this season and has scored one goal.

Reports suggest Edinson Cavani is open to the prospect of joining Barcelona in January. The Catalan giants are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements as they are currently suffering an injury crisis.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL According to reports, Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to seal a January deal for #MUFC 's Edinson Cavani 🏹 According to reports, Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to seal a January deal for #MUFC's Edinson Cavani 🏹

Furthermore, the club are keen to sign a replacement for Argentine forward Sergio Aguero, who was forced into early retirement from football after being diagnosed with 'heart arrhythmia'.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edinson Cavani will have just six months left on his current contract with Manchester United in January, and could therefore be available for a bargain fee.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar