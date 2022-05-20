"A difficult one to play" - Marcos Alonso points out major factors behind Chelsea's draw with Leicester City

Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw with Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday, May 19. Marcos Alonso, who scored the Blues' only goal of the match, has explained why his side were unable to leave the pitch with all three points.

It's been an intense run for Thomas Tuchel's men over the last few days. Prior to yesterday's game, they clashed with Liverpool in the final of the FA Cup on Saturday, a match they lost via a shootout after playing for an extended 120 minutes.

Marcos Alonso claims fatigue affected Chelsea's outcome in the clash with Leicester City at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

"I think we had enough chances, but it was a difficult one to play after a tough defeat in the FA Cup final, after so many games this season and not having much left to play for," the Spaniard said after the game as quoted on Chelsea's official website.

"I think the final was definitely in the body. It was just a few days ago and we’ve had so many games and are arriving at the end a bit fatigued, tired mentally, and we could just get one point this time," he added.

"I don’t know how many games we’ve played, but I think we must have played more games than any team in the world this season, in a lot of competitions, and we are arriving at the end now so it’s getting tough. We were a bit tired physically and mentally," he admitted.

Despite the result, Marcos Alonso believes the Blues tried their best against Leicester City. The defender also praised his team's fighting spirit, in what was indeed a dominant performance from them.

'I think we played well and did enough to win the game.'

He said:

"It was a tough one to play but I think we fought until the end. They were close at the back defending and it wasn’t easy to find space, but we did our best."

"Still I think we dominated, we controlled the game, we had the chances, we just needed a few more chances and the second goal," the left-back added.

The Blues have only one game left to play this term

Marcos Alonso 'closing in' on Chelsea departure

It looks like the defender has finally reached the end of the road at Stamford Bridge. According to Football.London, the Spaniard is among a number of players set to part ways with the Premier League giants this summer.

Rumors suggest he could end up heading over to Spain, with Barcelona keen on adding him to their ranks ahead of next season. It remains to be seen how things will pan out when the transfer window reopens in July.

