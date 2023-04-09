"A f****ng mess" - Source close to Chelsea provides grim verdict on managerial hunt after Graham Potter's sacking

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and the board parted ways with manager Graham Potter on April 2 after a string of poor results and an inability to compete at the top in the Premier League.

Since then, the club has re-hired Frank Lampard as the interim coach until the end of the season. However, a source close to the club has revealed things are much more dire on the inside than they seem from the outside.

"It’s a f*ing mess, of course it is. No one is pretending this was the plan."



"It's a f*ing mess, of course it is. No one is pretending this was the plan."

Boehly and Eghbali came into their new sporting franchise convinced that it was better to get a coach on the way up than a more experienced hand who had been spat…

Since Boehly purchased Chelsea in May 2022 for a reported figure in the region of £4.25 billion, the club have made some questionable calls. Aside from splashing out in excess of half a billion on several players to bolster the squad, the Blues already have three managers within a single season. The way decisions have been made indicates the lack of a proper plan and direction for the club.

According to Daily Mail Sport, things behind the scenes at the club have gone from bad to worse since new ownership took over. An unnamed source commented on how bad the situation was, saying:

Chelsea parted ways with Frank Lampard in 2021 following a dismal run of form only to re-hire him to replace Potter, who was expected to remain at the club for at least the length of his contract.

While Todd Boehly's modus operandi seems similar to former owner Roman Abramovich's, the American clearly lacks the shrewdness the Russian had in his decision-making.

The Blues are currently languishing in 11th place in the Premier League table with just 39 points, 17 points adrift of the top four and a whopping 33 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Chelsea will look to do well in the Champions League

It is not a new occurrence seeing Chelsea stumble domestically but turn up for European games in prime form and grind out results. An example of this is when Chelsea won the Champions League in the 2011-12 season but finished outside of the top four in the Premier League.

They repeated that triumph in 2021 when Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the final as Thomas Tuchel's men overcame Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The Blues are a club that has always prioritized winning silverware over long-term security and could make moves in that direction this season as well. They have made it to the quarter-finals of the CL after some composed performances where they will take on holders Real Madrid.

