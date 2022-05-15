"A fantastic player" - Chelsea legend John Terry hails Liverpool star following 'devastating' FA Cup defeat 

Former Chelsea captain John Terry heaped praise on Liverpool star Luis Diaz on social media after the winger's stunning display against the Blues in the final of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Diaz has been a revelation since joining the Reds from Porto for £47.7 million. Liverpool started the game on the front foot and the winger's pace and runs in behind caused a number of problems for the Chelsea defense.

Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy produced a number of fine saves to deny the Columbian. The 25-year-old was a constant threat to the west London club's backline but lacked the final product.

Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel's side were unable to break the deadlock during regulation time and extra time. So the final had to be decided by a penalty shootout.

Liverpool were triumphant in the penalty shootout, condemning Chelsea to their third consecutive FA Cup final defeat in three years, and their second loss to the Reds in a penalty shootout in the final of a Cup competition this season. Terry claimed that he was devastated after his former club's loss but singled out Diaz for praise through a comment on the forward's Instagram.

"@luisdiaz absolutely devastated. But you're a fantastic player my friend," commented Terry on Luis Diaz's Instagram post after the FA Cup final.

Enter caption

Luis Diaz was expected to take time to settle into Jurgen Klopp's system at Liverpool as he had joined the club during the January transfer window. Players who move to England from foreign leagues often take time to adjust to the speed and physical demands of the English game.

However, the former FC Porto star has not only settled in well, he has also flourished at Anfield. He has scored six goals and provided four assists in 24 appearances for the Merseyside club in all competitions. He has helped the club win an FA Cup, an EFL Cup and reach the finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz:



"What a boy, what a story, what a player - but he should have scored!" Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz:"What a boy, what a story, what a player - but he should have scored!" 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz:"What a boy, what a story, what a player - but he should have scored!" 🔴 https://t.co/NWiEHErOPD

Luis Diaz's rise at Liverpool could lead to the departure of Roberto Firmino

Liverpool FC v SL Benfica Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

One player who could leave Liverpool due to Luis Diaz's incredible start to life at Anfield is Robert Firmino. The Brazilian has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp's starting line-up over the years but has fallen down the pecking order in recent months.

The striker has been ravaged by injuries this season, which has limited his involvement. Luis Diaz's impressive form has resulted in Jurgen Klopp deploying Sadio Mane as a striker and playing the Columbian as a left-sided winger.

Mane has thrived in the centre-forward position, scoring 11 goals in the 15 games he has played as a No.9. Robert Firmino could therefore have to make do with a bit-part role next season as he could struggle to break into the club's starting XI.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Liverpool ‘unlikely to tie down Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to new deals as star trio prepare to break up’ thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Liverpool ‘unlikely to tie down Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to new deals as star trio prepare to break up’ thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

Firmino's contract with Liverpool is set to expire in 2023. According to the Express, the 30-year-old is considering a move away from Merseyside.

Edited by S Chowdhury