"A generational baller", "Should start every game" - Chelsea fans praise attacker after Club World Cup win against Al-Hilal

Chelsea fans have praised German forward Kai Havertz after his eye-catching performance against Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup semi-final.

Havertz, whose Chelsea career thus far has yet to truly get going, was in inspired form for his side as they secured a narrow 1-0 victory. The German started on the left-hand side of an attack that reigned havoc on Al-Hilal's defense.

And Havertz's starring role has not gone unnoticed by the club's fans:

B$LL MONNEY @washingtonbill1 Kai Havertz a generational baller Kai Havertz a generational baller 😍🔥

Naav @Mr_Naav Kai Havertz is the next Eden hazard for this club. He’s the glue, he’s the starboy, he’s the one we turn to to make stuff happen. Him and ziyech tbf, he’s just got incredible tech and never loses the ball Kai Havertz is the next Eden hazard for this club. He’s the glue, he’s the starboy, he’s the one we turn to to make stuff happen. Him and ziyech tbf, he’s just got incredible tech and never loses the ball

📌 @_GS_3 Havertz should start every game Havertz should start every game

Adam Newson @AdamNewson You watch Kai Havertz tonight and it's all the more baffling he hadn't started for Chelsea in more than a month prior to this game. #CFC You watch Kai Havertz tonight and it's all the more baffling he hadn't started for Chelsea in more than a month prior to this game. #CFC

Dubois @CFCDUBois Kai Havertz is showing why he’s so valuable to this team. He may not always score but he’s essential to how Tuchel wants to play. Kai Havertz is showing why he’s so valuable to this team. He may not always score but he’s essential to how Tuchel wants to play.

🇰🇿 @branojr Havertz been cooking so far considering he’s playing on the left Havertz been cooking so far considering he’s playing on the left

George Benson @MrGeorgeBenson Kai Havertz is COOKING. I’m not gunna say I told you it was coming Kai Havertz is COOKING. I’m not gunna say I told you it was coming 👀

It was Havertz's run and subsequent cross that contributed to striker Romelu Lukaku scoring the game's only goal, with the Premier League side booking their place in the competition final on Saturday against Brazilian side Palmeiras.

Chelsea fans will be hoping that Havertz continues his good form in what could be a crucial month for the Blues.

Havertz has already made some important contributions to Chelsea

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Joining the club back in 2020 for £78 million from Bundesliga outfit Bayern Leveruksen, Havertz was regarded by many as one of Europe's top emerging talents.

Yet his debut season for the Blues left much to be admired as he was in and out of a side that was transformed under Thomas Tuchel.

The Germany international conjured up 4 goals in 23 Premier League appearances last season and has 2 in 16 this term. But it was his starring role in the side's Champions League final last season that had many Chelsea fans excited.

The 22-year-old scored the only goal of the game as the Stamford Bridge outfit defeated much fancied Manchester City, with the player also picking up the man of the match award.

Perhaps the problem that has occurred for Tuchel in playing Havertz is the question of which position suits the player best.

During his time in the Bundesliga, Havertz was often deployed as a free roaming attacking midfielder with his guile and unique technique on the ball having garnered many plaudits during his Leverkusen career.

The forward scored 36 Bundesliga goals in 118 games and the excitement surrounding his most recent performance against Al-Hilal for Chelsea mirrored the captivating performances he had achieved for his former side.

The London outfit's Club World Cup final encounter with Palmeiras will again give Havertz the opportunity to impress and he could begin to challenge the likes of Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech for a regular starting berth under Tuchel.

