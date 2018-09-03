A letter to the very special Jose Mourinho

Mourinho & Drogba, 2004

Dear Jose,

You were just a name in the sports section of the newspaper before you came to England as Chelsea's manager in 2004. When you arrived and proclaimed that you were 'The Special One', I thought you were crazy. But someone's said it right - There is a very thin line between crazy and genius, and you are maybe the one who drew the line.

You totally changed the way European football saw Chelsea Football Club. You brought with yourself, the monster from Marseille, who would end up as one of the most feared Premier League strikers and a legend for Chelsea. There was never a doubt when you left Chelsea in 2007, that wherever you would go, you shall shine.

You conquered Italy with Inter Milan, Spain with Real Madrid, having already conquered England and Portugal with Chelsea and Porto respectively. You even won the coveted treble with Inter, and on the way to Champions League glory in the same season, you faced Chelsea. I am sure if somehow you could, somewhere inside you, you wouldn't want to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

When you came back to Chelsea in 2013, the whole Premier League looked on. Ferguson must have laughed at the fact that he just retired the season before or else another challenge would be relished. Wenger might have broken 100 bottles in solidarity at his home. And the other 18 managers would have wished they wouldn't be a target of your pre-match mind games and comments.

You delivered. You won the Premier League again with Chelsea in that very season, and also more special because the monster who you had created 10 years ago at the Chelsea camp had returned for the season, and won the league with you. It was the right decision for him to retire from English Football after that season because that was exactly what Chelsea needed.

Sorry, but in 2015 when the whole of Chelsea FC were in turmoil, I knew you wouldn't last long and would be sacked sooner or later. Also sorry that Chelsea was never the club which had the words 'Second Chances' and 'Patience' in their dictionary.

I am a Chelsea fan and my best friend is a Manchester United fan. When he messaged me that you were appointed as the new Manchester United manager, I had every type of an emotion inside me. I was unhappy because we would be direct rivals. I was scared because you are the Special One. And, I was nostalgic that the next time you come to the Bridge, you would be in red and not blue.

I also wondered what if Jose forgets his way at Stamford Bridge and enters the Chelsea dressing room. I am sure none of the players would mind.

Coming to the point on why I am writing this letter to you. I have been hating on you for the past few weeks. United have had one of the worst starts to the Premier League season, and the media is going crazy at you. Still, you silently come to the press room, answer the questions, and not very silently leave the room giving 100 reasons for everyone to hate you.

I hate you because you are a very good actor.

The media all over the world are busy writing articles about why you should be sacked and who will be perfect to replace you when you have succeeded in creating that type of atmosphere. By doing this, you saved the United players from criticism.

Yes, your tactics might fail on a certain level, but the United squad boasts World Cup winners, and players who are world class talents. They can never fail unless they play really poorly. So, it's not totally your fault alone.

I hate the way you are attracting the media by foolish claims and comments, just so that they get so busy writing about you, they will turn a blind eye towards the players who have been failing miserably. Hats off, sir.

If there was an Oscar for the lead role in Football, I would give it to you straight away.

I'm sincerely hoping that you win lots of games (but not as much as Maurizio Sarri) at United so that the world doesn't get a glimpse of how great a coach you are. Yes, you are the best because not many would do that for the players, risking their job and reputation in the process.

Zidane might be my most favourite player, but he is not even close to you when it comes to being a manager. You are irreplaceable, and that maybe why we, at Chelsea, struggle to keep managers for more than 2 years at a stretch.

Dreaming about a day when you could end your career with a Premier League title with Chelsea in the future, so that the Chelsea Family, with Lamps and Terry in the stands, can give you the send-off a legend like you deserves. We are not very great at it, you see.

All the best with United, and congratulations on the win at Burnley. I hope your players realise your importance and perform for you, throughout.

Signed/-

A Special Fan.