“A lifetime ahead to continue enjoying” - Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio make emotional Instagram post on 11th anniversary 

Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos recently took to social media to and upload a heartwarming post on his 11th anniversary with his wife, Pilar Rubio.

According to Sports Illustrated, Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio started dating in 2012. The couple met for the first time on the set of interview show ‘Se lo que hicisteis’. In 2013, the couple also attended the Ballon d’Or ceremony together.

In November 2013, the former Paris Saint-Germain player announced that he was expecting his first child with Pilar Rubio. The couple currently have four children, Sergio Jr. (2014), Marco (2015), Alejandro (2018), and Maximo (2020).

The couple got engaged in 2018 after six years of being together and got married a year later in June 2019. The marriage ceremony took place in Sergio Ramos' hometown of Sevilla. Celebrating 11 years of togetherness, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to upload a series of pictures with his wife and family.

"11 years since we started this wonderful journey together and a lifetime ahead to continue enjoying. Thank you for choosing to hold my hand every day, forming this wonderful family together, and making every moment unique. I love you. R'n'R," Ramos captioned his Instagram post.

Sergio Ramos is currently without a club after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired earlier this summer.

Sergio Ramos reveals that he dreamt about Pilar Rubio before they started met

Sergio Ramos' wife, Pilar Rubio, is a famous Spanish reporter and TV presenter who has worked as a host for many famous interview and reality shows during her career. The 45-year-old has been working in the industry since a very young age.

Interestingly, one of Rubio's biggest fans is her husband, Sergio Ramos. The former Real Madrid captain revealed in an interview that he used to dream about Pilar Rubio before they even met. Ramos said via Sports Illustrated:

"It was a little abnormal, to dream three times about the same person. And it is true that I did know of her because she was a television presenter. We had no link or anything in common, but quite the opposite. The first message was to try to [break the ice] but I didn't have many aspirations to get an answer back."

The couple have been together since 2012. Both share each other's pictures regularly on their social media accounts. According to their recent posts, the couple are currently enjoying a holiday together.