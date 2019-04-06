3 most underrated Liverpool players this season

Liverpool's Firmino has often been overshadowed by Mo Salah and Sadio Mane

Liverpool has transformed from top four seekers to contenders for the Premier League title in a relatively short time over the last couple of years. A part of the reason is the heavy transfer spending on players such as Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson; who have turned out to be highly successful at Anfield and have eliminated their defensive woes.

They have also played beautiful, attacking and aggressive football under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds have arguably even attracted more attention on themselves this year than the previous season; where they could reach the Champions League final.

However, there are still some Liverpool players who go under the radar despite becoming essential parts for the club's success. Here we will take a look at three Liverpool players who deserve much more spotlights this season.

#3 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander -Arnold has seven assists this season

The Liverpool academy product has been undeniably the driving force of Jurgen Klopp's Premier League title push. At just 20 years old, Trent Alexander-Arnold has starred prominently for the Reds as their right-back with his boundless energy.

This season the Liverpool star has amassed seven assists in the league including a hattrick of assists against Watford recently. Defensively, he also has contributed a solid two tackles and 1.2 interceptions on average per game. He surely deserves the same plaudits as the other wonderkids such as Jadon Sancho despite being a defender.

Unfortunately, he even seems to be less popular than left-back Andrew Robertson. The Scottish player has received a lot of praise from a lot of people including Jose Mourinho and was recently nominated as Premier League player of the month. While Trent has had the same impact from the right side, he has not got the same appreciation from the footballing community.

