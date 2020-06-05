A look into why David Luiz deserves a contract extension at Arsenal

David Luiz has improved significantly under Mikel Arteta and deserves to extend his stay at the Emirates.

Luiz certainly possesses the tactical nous to fit into Arsenal's plans of resurgence.

David Luiz battling for the ball with Pablo Fornals

When David Luiz signed for Arsenal in August last year, it seemed like one of those convenient agent-driven purchases. It is a well known fact that Kia Joorabchian, who is Luiz's agent, also represents Arsenal's technical director, Edu Gaspar.

One got the impression that Arsenal took the easy way out by scrimping and doing what was easy than spending big on a marquee central defender that can come in and take the team up a level from the start.

Shaky beginnings

In the first 3 months of the season under Unai Emery, we saw some of David Luiz's major flaws - getting caught out of position, reckless tackles in dangerous areas and poor concentration.

However, one needs to take into account the context before judging players. Arsenal struggled to play as a unit and there was a lack of cohesion between players. As a result, defenders suffered.

Too often, Arsenal found their midfield run over, making it extremely difficult for Luiz to cope up against the numerical superiority of opposing forwards.

David Luiz has shown us what he can do

Under Mikel Arteta however, there has been a dramatic turnaround. David Luiz has looked really accomplished. In fact, one can go as far as saying that he reminds a follower of the game of the 2016/17 Luiz, who thrived in the center of Antonio Conte's three-man central defense.

While Arsenal don't play a 3 at the back formation per se, Granit Xhaka does drop in as the third center back during buildup so that Arsenal have an extra man while playing out from the back.

Xhaka has also done an admirable job covering the left back - almost playing like a left center back or left back at times. Thus, in certain situations - Arsenal's defensive shape does tend to shift to more of a back 3, thereby giving David Luiz more protection.

Granit Xhaka has played a key role in giving Luiz additional cover at the back

Arteta has restored balance between offence and defense. The players are starting to play for each other - this is evidenced by teammates covering well for one another. An example of this being Pierrre-Emerick Aubameyang tracking the runs of wingers when Bukayo Saka gets caught out of position.

As a result of increased work rate in other areas, defenders are looking better as they have reduced responsibilities.

There are fewer tricky situations for Luiz to deal with. This has led to us seeing some of his best qualities. He steps up really confidently like a sweeper to win the ball back in higher areas as he has the cover of Xhaka as explained above.

As always, he is aerially dominant in the air. His long balls with either foot are top notch, offering a good alternative for Arsenal to open up deep blocks.

Luiz plays a key role in the way Arsenal build up by calmly collecting the ball from the keeper and playing it out under pressure. He is very press resistant for a center half.

There is a reason Luiz has been deployed in central midfield in the past. He definitely does possess the technical quality to play there.

In addition to better on-the-pitch performances, Luiz has emerged as a leader at Arsenal and a year extension to his contract can only do the club good.

Remember, the Gunners signed William Saliba who is still just 19 - a player like Luiz would not only be an excellent mentor to, but also give time for Arsenal's other young central defenders to develop and make a name for themselves in the coming years.