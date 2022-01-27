"A lot of managers can buckle under that pressure" - Chelsea legend Joe Cole makes Thomas Tuchel and Jose Mourinho comparison 

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has admitted that Thomas Tuchel has had the biggest impact at Stamford Bridge since Jose Mourinho.

The two managers have very different approaches, with Thomas Tuchel perhaps setting up his teams with a more proactive approach.

The Blues won their second ever Champions League title in Tuchel’s first year in charge, a trophy that eluded Mourinho during his two spells there.

Despite leading Chelsea to three Premier League titles over two spells, Mourinho was sacked twice by the club.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Thomas Tuchel took charge of the Blues for the first time a year ago today! Thomas Tuchel took charge of the Blues for the first time a year ago today! 👍 https://t.co/JqYTyDnPWe

Cole believes the way Tuchel has responded to the turbulent times makes him special:

“Barring Mourinho’s first spell, Tuchel has had the biggest impact of anyone managing Chelsea. He is universally loved and respected by everyone at the training ground. He is a breath of fresh air."

“Winning the Champions League is an incredible achievement but it is also about the way he has come in. Chelsea is a very successful club but it can be turbulent. A lot of managers can buckle under that pressure — even experienced ones."

But the way the players have responded to him has been great. You couldn’t have envisaged a better first year in charge. Thomas is a very smart man who recognized the quality players straight away. But he also recognized the soul and style of the club; he understands the history of the club. He gets it,” Cole told the Sun.

Tuchel will hope for a record-breaking year at Chelsea

Chelsea are still active in four competitions and could finish the season with a quadruple.

Although they have dropped off a little in the league , they can still make it a memorable season.

Sporting Index @sportingindex Chelsea at the FIFA Best Awards last night:



Best Manager: Thomas Tuchel

Women's Best Manager: Emma Hayes

Best Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Best XI Midfielder: Jorginho

Best XI Midfielder: N'golo Kante



Cleaning up. Chelsea at the FIFA Best Awards last night:Best Manager: Thomas TuchelWomen's Best Manager: Emma HayesBest Goalkeeper: Edouard MendyBest XI Midfielder: JorginhoBest XI Midfielder: N'golo KanteCleaning up. https://t.co/3dAi5XTBvn

Tuchel has the right mix of youth and experience, and will hope the players will be ready for an important period after the winter break.

Also Read Article Continues below

The German’s charisma has rubbed off on his squad as they don’t drop their heads even when the going gets tough. That’s a far-cry from the days when the side were not doing well under someone like Jose Mourinho.

Edited by S Chowdhury