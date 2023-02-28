"A mediocre competition" - Yuvraj Singh and Piers Morgan involved in Twitter exchange after Manchester United's Carabao Cup win

Legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh has exchanged words with football pundit Piers Morgan on Twitter following Manchester United's Carabao Cup victory.

The Red Devils ended their six-year trophy drought to clinch the Carabao Cup over the weekend (February 26) at Wembley.

Erik ten Hag's side secured a comfortable 2-0 win against Premier League side Newcastle United to win the first trophy of the season on offer in the top echelons of the English game.

Goals from Casemiro in the the 33rd minute and a follow-up finish from in-form United forward Marcus Rashord in the 39th minute were enough to secure the win.

After the game at Wembley, the Manchester United players were in a celebratory mood, alongside their manager Ten Hag.

Meanwhile, pundit Piers Morgan took a slight dig at the Red Devils and their head coach after the game. He posted a video on his official twitter handle @piersmorgan, with the caption:

"Can’t believe I’m watching a @ManUtd manager & players dancing with joy after winning the Carabao Cup … so embarrassing."

His tweet received a response from former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who questioned Morgan on why United players shouldn't celebrate their victory. In his words via his twitter handle, @Yuvstrong12, he said,

"Why is it embarrassing Piers ? Are we not supposed to enjoy the moments when we win?

Morgan, however, did respond in a quoted tweet, stating that the Carabao Cup isn't a big competition that warrants such celebration from Manchester United players and their manager.

In his words:

"Hi Legend, given what a mediocre competition the Carabao Cup is, a series of dignified handshakes from Ten Hag would have been more appropriate than riotous dancing… can you imagine Sir Alex ever doing a crazed conga on live TV for winning a 3rd tier trophy?

Below are the tweets from both Morgan and Yuvraj.

Manchester United manager reacts to winning first silverware for the Red Devils

Dutch tactician Ten Hag was impressed with his team's performance as they clinched the Carabao Cup against Newcastle United at Wembley.

Speaking after the win, he revealed that it was a good thing to win his first trophy as a Manchester United coach. He also stated that he wants his players to maintain a winning mentality.

He said:

“It is about glory and honour and if you want to prove something and win something you have to do it because no one is bringing anything to you in top football.

“You have to win the first [trophy] and that is what we did today. You can take inspiration from this, but also gain more confidence.

He continued:

“Of course, we are not only hoping [that this proves to be so] but know that we have to work to invest and suffer and sacrifice and know you have to give your best every day your best to do so.

