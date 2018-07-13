A new approach to training sessions under Unai Emery as Arsenal's coach.

Unai Emery putting Aaron Ramsey through his paces during a training session at London Colney

Unai Emery is Arsenal's new head coach, after agreeing on a two-year deal with the club. Since the time he was appointed as Arsenal's coach, there has been a change of approach in various aspects of the training sessions. I have witnessed a couple of training sessions under Emery, and you can feel that there is a paradigm shift in the way the training sessions are held.

More attention is given to concentrating and developing tactically in each department of the team. In one of such training sessions, Juan Carcedo, an assistant coach, was seen dishing out specific instructions to Maitland Niles Ainsley, on the proper way of defense when confronted by a winger close to the byline. Hector Bellerin was also seen trying to beat a player while attacking. The coaches are reminding the players in practical terms to fulfill their roles effectively.

Another apparent element of the training sessions is getting the players to work really hard until it is apparent that they are really exhausted. I have seen a couple of times under Wenger's reign when a player just runs some miles and he feels tired, sits on the turf probably smiling at a teammate. These scenes are absent from Emery's training sessions. Like he said, "I cannot promise we will win, but I can promise you, we will work hard". The lads are really working. Mesut Ozil knows there is no room for laziness now.

I would also like to quickly mention that to help team bonding, Emery has banned the senior players from using their cellphones during the team's dinner. Apparently, that was a custom when Wenger was in charge. Truly there is a revolution at the Emirates. Let's hope and wish the new manager all the best as he takes on the rest of the premier league. COYG!