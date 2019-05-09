A night to remember for Pochettino's men in white

Pramit Sur 09 May 2019

Enter caption Ajax v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Who would have thought it? Pochettino's men pulled off one of the greatest miracles in the history of UEFA Champions League last night. This will surely be remembered by every Tottenham Hotspur fan for their whole life. Pochettinho and his men in white achieved what everyone thought that they never could.

The brilliance of Lucas Moura

Ajax v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Trailing by an away goal, it was never easy for Spurs to turn the match into their court. They needed someone to step up in the absence of Harry Kane. The team from North London wasn't having a pleasant run in the Premier League. Taking only 3 points out of a possible 12 made their fans more desperate. The Brazilian stepped up when they needed him the most.

They were trailing 2-0 at the halfway mark. Two phenomenal strikes from the Brazilian inside a quick succession made the hosts fall to their knees. One in the bottom left and another in the bottom right. Certainly, the score-line changed from 2-0 to 2-2 on the night and 3-2 on the aggregate. The Spurs fans started believing again.

They haven't seen their team doing something like this in the past. Tottenham Hotspur still needed a goal to seal their spot for Madrid. 90'+6 on the clock, Dele Alli flicked the ball to Lucas Moura and Spurs scored their third. The Brazilian genius scored 3 important away goals which eventually helped Tottenham Hotspur FC to progress on away goals.

A Pochettino masterclass

Ajax v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

With the absence of Harry Kane, the only positive was the return of Son. Pochettino stared with Mousa Sissoko and Victor Wanyama but it didn't really work as Ajax took the game under their control. The substitution in the second half with the tactics showed why Pochettinho is so highly rated.

Wanyama was substituted and in his place came Llorente which eventually allowed Dele Alli to play in a higher role. Christian Eriksen was given the role of a play-maker. This allowed Dele to run higher and find gaps. Dele Alli was rewarded with 2 assists.

The introduction of the tall Spaniard, Fernando Llorente worked amazingly well. He became an aerial threat to the opposition winning almost every aerial balls and allowing Moura and Dele to find spaces.

The passion and the performance of the night will forever be engraved in the mind of each and every Spurs fan. When no one believed in them, they believed themselves. Fought together!