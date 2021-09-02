"A player of Kane's stature helps a lot" - Manchester City star rues failed transfer

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has admitted that Harry Kane’s addition would have made the team stronger, but added they still have the personnel to play upfront.

Pep Guardiola’s side were linked with a move for Harry Kane all summer, and then shifted their attention to Cristiano Ronaldo after Tottenham Hotspur played hardball.

Manchester City eventually ended up empty-handed as Kane confirmed that he would be staying at the north London club, while Ronaldo moved to Manchester United.

Rodri | Manchester City man makes Kane admission after failed transfer – Hits back at last season negativityhttps://t.co/0YIgNvBg7i #mcfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) September 1, 2021

The club are short on options, having released Sergio Aguero. Rodri said Kane’s arrival would have helped, but added that the side has enough cover – in Ferran Torres -- to move forward.

"A player of Kane’s stature helps a lot, but we have a team that has been able to win the Premiership, which is almost like an internal Champions League, and you don’t have to change much," Rodri told El Pais.

"The most valuable thing is the goal because there are very few players who can score more than 20 goals, but that doesn’t guarantee anything either.

"We have other players like Ferran, for example, to play there. As a midfielder, I like to see him there because he creates a lot of space for you, and he doesn’t just come in to face you. In addition, a finishing touch and a goalscoring ability," he added.

Manchester City’s lack of a goal-scorer could restrict them

Although Manchester City won the 2020-21 Premier League title without a recognized striker for the majority of the season, the current season is a little bit different.

City did not face too big a threat from Manchester United last time out, but their rivals have strengthened this season.

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽



I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021

Chelsea and Manchester United have added considerable firepower, while all of Liverpool’s injured players are back as well. The Reds, who finished third last season, are expected to mount a title challenge.

While Ferran Torres, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus have the nous to play in the false nine role, it remains to be seen if they will be as effective as last season.

Manchester City will want to challenge for multiple honors, including the Champions League, this season. Hence, Harry Kane’s presence would have made then a stronger unit.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar