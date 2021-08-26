Wigan Athletic vs Portsmouth prediction, preview, team news and more | Football League One 2021-22

Portsmouth travel to the DW Stadium on Saturday to face Wigan Athletic on matchday five of League One, looking to continue their unbeaten start to the 2021-22 season.

Pompey have won thrice from their opening four league games, with the draw against Doncaster Rovers last weekend arresting their winning run.

The side are also yet to concede a single goal, having registered a clean sheet in all their games so far, the only team besides Sheffield Wednesday with such a record.

Wigan, meanwhile, have recovered well from their opening game loss to Sunderland, going the next five games unbeaten.

The run includes a penalty-shootout victory over Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday as the Latics secured a place in the third round.

Wigan Athletic vs Portsmouth Head-To-Head

In 21 previous clashes between the sides, Portsmouth held a good record with 11 victories. That's almost twice the number Wigan have managed in this fixture.

It's also worth noting that the Latics have won only once from their last five matches against Portsmouth.

Wigan Athletic Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-D

Portsmouth Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Wigan Athletic vs Portsmouth Team News

Wigan Athletic

Leam Richardson made seven changes to his line-up for the midweek clash with many key players dropping to the bench.

He might reinstate them back into the XI, including goalkeeper Ben Amos.

James McClean made his second home debut for the Latics on Wednesday and might retain his place for the weekend's clash too.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Portsmouth

Head coach Danny Cowley is awaiting medical assessment of Marcus Harness, who missed their Doncaster game with a quad injury.

Jayden Reid (knee) and Liam Vincent (shin) have long-term injuries and will miss this fixture.

On the bright side, Callum Johnson is available again after the full-back served his three-game ban.

Injured: Marcus Harness, Jayden Reid and Liam Vincent

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Wigan Athletic vs Portsmouth Predicted XI

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1): Ben Amos; Max Power, Jack Whatmough, Kelland Watts, Tendayi Darikwa; Tom Naylor, Jordan Cousins; Callum Lang, Will Keane, Jordan Jones; Charlie Wyke.

Portsmouth (4-2-3-1): Gavin Bazunu; Kieron Freeman, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Connor Ogilvie; Ryan Tunnicliffe, Joe Morrell; Reeco Hackett-Fairchild; Gassan Ahadme, Ronan Curtis; John Marquis.

Wigan Athletic vs Portsmouth Prediction

Boasting a better head-to-head record against Wigan Athletic, Pompey go into the match with a psychological advantage.

However, the Latics are in a good run of form too, going five games unbeaten since their opening day loss to Sunderland.

A draw seems like the most fitting outcome.

Prediction: Wigan Athletic 0-0 Portsmouth

