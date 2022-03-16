"A sensational person" - Arthur says 'professional' Cristiano Ronaldo tried to help his teammates with everything

Juventus and Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo has revealed details about the professional nature of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Melo has had the privilege of playing alongside three of the best footballers of this generation in the form of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo. The Brazilian talked about his experience playing with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in an interview with TNT.

He claimed that Ronaldo is very friendly and tends to help his teammates with everything that he can.

B/R Football @brfootball Five years without a trophy for Manchester United Five years without a trophy for Manchester United 💀 https://t.co/73gRdO6cxg

The midfielder claimed that he was surprised with the Portuguese’s professionalism and said:

"Cristiano surprised me with how professional he is. He's not a football player, he's an athlete. He's a professional because of all the work he does beforehand. Not on the field, which everyone sees, but off the field. He is a person who works, who eats well, and now takes in 15 minutes of sun [each day]. He is a professional and also a friendly person who tries to help."

He added:

"He is interested in the people around him. We used to sit together at the table with him. Sometimes he would look at our plate and tell us: 'Not like that, eh' (laughs). He tries to help in everything. He is a sensational person."

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to finish in the Premier League top four with Manchester United

Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United last summer might have worked out on an individual level. However, the team has struggled consistently since the start of the season and are now guaranteed to finish without a trophy this season.

The Red Devils have shown improvement in recent games. However, the lack of conversion of goalscoring chances and decision-making in the final third have hurt them. Of course, this is in addition to their defensive issues.

The Portuguese forward has now scored 18 goals this season and has three assists in 32 appearances across all competitions. These stats do not do justice to the standards he has maintained over the years. However, he, at the age of 37, has more than maintained his fitness and has been crucial to his club’s hopes this season.

James Ducker @TelegraphDucker Olympiacos away, nine months after Ferguson’s retirement, in 2014 was supposed to represent rock bottom. In fact, #MUFC ’s problems were only just beginning. Piece from last night: telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Olympiacos away, nine months after Ferguson’s retirement, in 2014 was supposed to represent rock bottom. In fact, #MUFC’s problems were only just beginning. Piece from last night: telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

Manchester United now only have one goal to fulfill i.e., to ensure that they continue to play in the Champions League next season. The fact that they have no other competition to play in might as well prove to be a bonus. This would allow them to compete for the top-four spot in the league until the very end.

The competition is severe, with Arsenal having a big advantage over the Red Devils, who sit in fifth position. The Gunners sit fourth, one point above United and have three games in hand.

Edited by Aditya Singh