"A sensible signing" - Journalist suggests Chelsea could make move for Premier League striker this summer 

Journalist Alex Crook has suggested that it could be sensible for Chelsea to make a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez this summer.

According to TalkSPORT, Wolves could be willing to cash in on the underperforming striker this summer. The Mexican international has struggled to make much of an impact this season for the West Midlands club.

TalkSPORT reported last week that Bruno Lage's side could sell the 31-year-old for just £15 million. Crook claimed the former Benfica striker might be looking to make a move abroad.

According to @talkSPORT, Raúl Jiménez is open to a move back to La Liga.

However, he has urged Chelsea to consider signing the Premier League proven striker at a bargain price. The TalkSPORT journalist told GiveMeSport:

"He’ll probably go abroad, but if you look at Chelsea, for example, if they’re looking for a centre-forward to come in and compliment what they’ve got, and someone who’s available cheaply and knows the league, then that could be quite a sensible signing for them."

“So, I definitely wouldn’t rule that out.”

Raul Jimenez initially made his move to Wolves on loan from Benfica back in July 2018 and made quite an impact at Molineux.

After an impressive first season on loan, Wolves decided to make his move a permanent one for a fee around £30 million.

The Mexican international had a fantastic 2019-20 season as well but suffered a horrendous fractured skull injury in November 2020.

He has not been able to rediscover his best since making his comeback after recovering.

Jimenez has scored just six goals and produced three assists in 33 Premier League outings this campaign.

Should Chelsea consider a move for Jimenez

Chelsea could definitely do with some attacking reinforcements over the summer and Jimenez could prove to be a cost-effective and risk-free option.

The £97.5 million signing of Romelu Lukaku last summer has clearly not worked for the Blues. The Belgian attacker has just 15 goals to his name from 44 games across all competitions.

Timo Werner, who was signed in the summer of 2020, has also flattered to deceive.

We will have to wait and see how the Blues decide to operate in the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, it is quite unlikely that they will have the financial muscle to sign yet another big-money number nine.

Under such circumstances, Raul Jimenez could prove to be a sensible deal for them, just as Alex Crook has pointed out.

Edited by S Chowdhury